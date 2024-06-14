(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)

TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights exercisable at Shareholders' meeting May 31, 2024 2,386,846,474 2,309,491,997

The total number of voting rights amounts to 2,309,491,997, after deduction of 77,354,477 treasury shares.

