(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)
Regulatory News:
TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):
Date
Total number of shares
Number of voting rights exercisable at Shareholders' meeting
May 31, 2024
2,386,846,474
2,309,491,997
The total number of voting rights amounts to 2,309,491,997, after deduction of 77,354,477 treasury shares.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240614785440/en/
Contacts:
TotalEnergies