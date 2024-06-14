Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 14
14 June 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 556.193p. The highest price paid per share was 561.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 551.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0139% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 514,901,676 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 792,734,433. Rightmove holds 11,417,971 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
115
551.800
16:17:55
888
551.800
16:17:55
550
552.000
16:17:14
221
552.000
16:17:14
1056
552.000
16:15:43
379
552.000
16:15:43
795
551.800
16:12:39
310
551.800
16:12:36
332
551.800
16:11:50
1399
551.600
16:09:21
1264
552.200
16:08:46
197
552.200
16:08:46
913
552.600
16:04:37
450
552.600
16:04:37
590
553.400
16:01:40
277
553.400
16:01:40
579
553.400
16:01:40
1530
553.600
16:01:40
476
553.400
15:57:02
802
553.400
15:57:02
1392
553.600
15:54:47
1370
553.800
15:51:50
750
553.600
15:49:20
508
553.600
15:49:20
1282
553.600
15:47:47
651
553.200
15:46:16
339
553.200
15:46:16
798
552.600
15:39:06
554
552.600
15:39:06
36
553.000
15:34:49
1066
553.000
15:34:49
222
553.000
15:34:49
14
553.000
15:34:49
6
553.000
15:34:49
203
553.600
15:31:19
1063
553.600
15:31:19
1250
554.000
15:29:05
1492
554.200
15:26:01
1397
554.800
15:22:01
1545
554.000
15:18:52
717
553.200
15:11:53
552
553.200
15:11:53
537
554.400
15:08:44
993
554.400
15:08:44
1469
555.800
15:04:57
710
556.200
15:02:24
648
556.200
15:02:24
1256
556.200
15:00:00
7
556.200
14:59:34
1345
556.000
14:56:50
1427
556.200
14:55:12
38
557.000
14:50:01
1052
557.000
14:50:01
283
557.000
14:50:01
1247
557.000
14:46:17
1288
557.600
14:43:49
1545
557.800
14:43:20
1157
557.200
14:36:30
224
557.200
14:36:30
1461
557.200
14:32:48
1367
557.400
14:32:28
1400
556.800
14:27:44
665
556.000
14:20:45
635
556.000
14:20:45
1308
556.400
14:20:40
1422
555.600
14:09:34
1384
555.800
14:03:28
824
556.200
13:56:18
590
556.200
13:56:18
26
556.200
13:56:18
1345
557.000
13:51:11
1261
557.600
13:46:00
1361
557.000
13:38:02
1532
556.600
13:33:49
1530
557.200
13:30:35
1278
557.200
13:30:35
1012
556.800
13:21:53
303
556.800
13:21:53
750
556.000
13:13:22
694
556.000
13:13:22
1535
556.600
13:07:47
216
557.400
13:02:44
1226
557.400
13:02:44
1270
557.200
12:56:48
695
557.600
12:53:47
670
557.600
12:53:47
1357
557.200
12:50:31
747
557.000
12:41:28
646
557.000
12:41:28
1473
557.600
12:35:53
36
557.600
12:35:53
17
556.600
12:31:00
14
556.600
12:31:00
202
556.600
12:31:00
1182
556.600
12:31:00
96
556.600
12:31:00
773
556.200
12:18:39
648
556.200
12:18:39
1325
556.400
12:15:52
1343
556.000
11:57:57
1471
556.600
11:41:15
1454
556.800
11:33:47
1422
557.000
11:22:38
1493
556.600
11:12:31
1347
558.200
10:52:29
1508
558.400
10:51:59
1276
558.000
10:44:48
1240
559.400
10:40:36
1496
559.600
10:37:50
1256
561.000
10:21:26
1455
561.400
10:15:00
171
560.800
10:06:26
1310
560.800
10:06:26
1344
558.400
09:34:45
1429
559.200
09:19:17
366
557.600
09:06:36
1064
557.600
09:06:36
69
559.200
08:52:52
592
559.200
08:52:52
289
559.000
08:52:52
592
559.000
08:52:52
1371
559.800
08:33:01
1312
558.400
08:07:54
140
558.400
08:07:54
1358
559.000
08:02:01