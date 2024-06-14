Anzeige
Freitag, 14.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
14.06.24
13:05 Uhr
6,650 Euro
-0,100
-1,48 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5006,65019:00
6,5506,60018:40
PR Newswire
14.06.2024 18:06 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 14

14 June 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 556.193p. The highest price paid per share was 561.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 551.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0139% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 514,901,676 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 792,734,433. Rightmove holds 11,417,971 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

115

551.800

16:17:55

888

551.800

16:17:55

550

552.000

16:17:14

221

552.000

16:17:14

1056

552.000

16:15:43

379

552.000

16:15:43

795

551.800

16:12:39

310

551.800

16:12:36

332

551.800

16:11:50

1399

551.600

16:09:21

1264

552.200

16:08:46

197

552.200

16:08:46

913

552.600

16:04:37

450

552.600

16:04:37

590

553.400

16:01:40

277

553.400

16:01:40

579

553.400

16:01:40

1530

553.600

16:01:40

476

553.400

15:57:02

802

553.400

15:57:02

1392

553.600

15:54:47

1370

553.800

15:51:50

750

553.600

15:49:20

508

553.600

15:49:20

1282

553.600

15:47:47

651

553.200

15:46:16

339

553.200

15:46:16

798

552.600

15:39:06

554

552.600

15:39:06

36

553.000

15:34:49

1066

553.000

15:34:49

222

553.000

15:34:49

14

553.000

15:34:49

6

553.000

15:34:49

203

553.600

15:31:19

1063

553.600

15:31:19

1250

554.000

15:29:05

1492

554.200

15:26:01

1397

554.800

15:22:01

1545

554.000

15:18:52

717

553.200

15:11:53

552

553.200

15:11:53

537

554.400

15:08:44

993

554.400

15:08:44

1469

555.800

15:04:57

710

556.200

15:02:24

648

556.200

15:02:24

1256

556.200

15:00:00

7

556.200

14:59:34

1345

556.000

14:56:50

1427

556.200

14:55:12

38

557.000

14:50:01

1052

557.000

14:50:01

283

557.000

14:50:01

1247

557.000

14:46:17

1288

557.600

14:43:49

1545

557.800

14:43:20

1157

557.200

14:36:30

224

557.200

14:36:30

1461

557.200

14:32:48

1367

557.400

14:32:28

1400

556.800

14:27:44

665

556.000

14:20:45

635

556.000

14:20:45

1308

556.400

14:20:40

1422

555.600

14:09:34

1384

555.800

14:03:28

824

556.200

13:56:18

590

556.200

13:56:18

26

556.200

13:56:18

1345

557.000

13:51:11

1261

557.600

13:46:00

1361

557.000

13:38:02

1532

556.600

13:33:49

1530

557.200

13:30:35

1278

557.200

13:30:35

1012

556.800

13:21:53

303

556.800

13:21:53

750

556.000

13:13:22

694

556.000

13:13:22

1535

556.600

13:07:47

216

557.400

13:02:44

1226

557.400

13:02:44

1270

557.200

12:56:48

695

557.600

12:53:47

670

557.600

12:53:47

1357

557.200

12:50:31

747

557.000

12:41:28

646

557.000

12:41:28

1473

557.600

12:35:53

36

557.600

12:35:53

17

556.600

12:31:00

14

556.600

12:31:00

202

556.600

12:31:00

1182

556.600

12:31:00

96

556.600

12:31:00

773

556.200

12:18:39

648

556.200

12:18:39

1325

556.400

12:15:52

1343

556.000

11:57:57

1471

556.600

11:41:15

1454

556.800

11:33:47

1422

557.000

11:22:38

1493

556.600

11:12:31

1347

558.200

10:52:29

1508

558.400

10:51:59

1276

558.000

10:44:48

1240

559.400

10:40:36

1496

559.600

10:37:50

1256

561.000

10:21:26

1455

561.400

10:15:00

171

560.800

10:06:26

1310

560.800

10:06:26

1344

558.400

09:34:45

1429

559.200

09:19:17

366

557.600

09:06:36

1064

557.600

09:06:36

69

559.200

08:52:52

592

559.200

08:52:52

289

559.000

08:52:52

592

559.000

08:52:52

1371

559.800

08:33:01

1312

558.400

08:07:54

140

558.400

08:07:54

1358

559.000

08:02:01


© 2024 PR Newswire
