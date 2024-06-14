DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 14-Jun-2024 / 17:08 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 14 June 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 14 June 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 175,000 Highest price paid per share: 84.20p Lowest price paid per share: 81.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 83.1847p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 350,570,695 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (350,570,6950) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 83.1847p 175,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 6026 81.80 08:56:20 00070290155TRLO0 XLON 780 81.80 08:56:20 00070290154TRLO0 XLON 3300 81.80 09:09:51 00070290483TRLO0 XLON 2899 81.80 09:09:51 00070290484TRLO0 XLON 2800 84.00 09:53:39 00070291450TRLO0 XLON 760 84.00 09:53:39 00070291451TRLO0 XLON 1900 84.00 09:56:25 00070291519TRLO0 XLON 458 84.00 09:56:25 00070291520TRLO0 XLON 306 84.00 09:56:25 00070291521TRLO0 XLON 2869 84.00 09:56:26 00070291522TRLO0 XLON 5933 84.00 10:06:46 00070291736TRLO0 XLON 6459 84.00 10:09:40 00070291821TRLO0 XLON 2443 83.60 10:42:51 00070292852TRLO0 XLON 3515 83.60 10:42:51 00070292853TRLO0 XLON 963 83.60 10:42:51 00070292854TRLO0 XLON 1280 83.40 10:42:51 00070292855TRLO0 XLON 4693 83.40 10:42:51 00070292856TRLO0 XLON 1106 82.80 10:44:27 00070292931TRLO0 XLON 2078 82.80 10:44:27 00070292932TRLO0 XLON 4072 82.80 10:44:27 00070292933TRLO0 XLON 7112 83.20 10:55:53 00070293496TRLO0 XLON 827 83.00 11:01:51 00070293872TRLO0 XLON 5393 83.00 11:16:11 00070294794TRLO0 XLON 2001 82.80 11:40:05 00070295576TRLO0 XLON 4002 82.80 11:40:05 00070295577TRLO0 XLON 2945 82.20 11:41:38 00070295621TRLO0 XLON 2300 82.20 12:08:07 00070296310TRLO0 XLON 651 82.20 12:08:07 00070296311TRLO0 XLON 23469 84.20 15:01:27 00070301300TRLO0 XLON 6418 84.00 15:01:43 00070301315TRLO0 XLON 91 83.60 15:02:42 00070301422TRLO0 XLON 1140 83.60 15:02:42 00070301423TRLO0 XLON 6041 83.60 15:02:42 00070301424TRLO0 XLON 1119 83.60 15:02:42 00070301425TRLO0 XLON 3900 83.60 15:02:50 00070301448TRLO0 XLON 2160 83.60 15:02:50 00070301449TRLO0 XLON 7281 83.00 15:09:50 00070302089TRLO0 XLON 2800 82.60 15:32:07 00070303337TRLO0 XLON 1530 82.60 16:04:37 00070305174TRLO0 XLON 1932 82.60 16:04:37 00070305175TRLO0 XLON 2668 82.60 16:04:38 00070305176TRLO0 XLON 5000 82.60 16:10:39 00070305650TRLO0 XLON 1184 82.60 16:10:39 00070305651TRLO0 XLON 2086 82.60 16:14:32 00070305871TRLO0 XLON 4172 82.60 16:14:32 00070305872TRLO0 XLON 4151 82.60 16:14:35 00070305874TRLO0 XLON 2 82.60 16:14:35 00070305875TRLO0 XLON 721 82.60 16:14:35 00070305876TRLO0 XLON 1960 82.60 16:14:37 00070305880TRLO0 XLON 1160 82.60 16:16:38 00070306035TRLO0 XLON 1874 82.60 16:16:38 00070306036TRLO0 XLON 2329 82.60 16:21:21 00070306360TRLO0 XLON 1417 82.60 16:21:21 00070306361TRLO0 XLON 2842 82.60 16:22:33 00070306484TRLO0 XLON 1894 82.60 16:22:33 00070306485TRLO0 XLON 3788 82.60 16:22:37 00070306489TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

