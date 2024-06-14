Anzeige
Freitag, 14.06.2024
Rekordumsatz in Millionenhöhe – diese Aktie steht vor einer Neubewertung!
14.06.2024 18:40 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
14-Jun-2024 / 17:08 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
14 June 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               14 June 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      175,000 
Highest price paid per share:         84.20p 
Lowest price paid per share:          81.80p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 83.1847p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 350,570,695 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (350,570,6950) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      83.1847p                    175,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
6026               81.80       08:56:20          00070290155TRLO0      XLON 
780                81.80       08:56:20          00070290154TRLO0      XLON 
3300               81.80       09:09:51          00070290483TRLO0      XLON 
2899               81.80       09:09:51          00070290484TRLO0      XLON 
2800               84.00       09:53:39          00070291450TRLO0      XLON 
760                84.00       09:53:39          00070291451TRLO0      XLON 
1900               84.00       09:56:25          00070291519TRLO0      XLON 
458                84.00       09:56:25          00070291520TRLO0      XLON 
306                84.00       09:56:25          00070291521TRLO0      XLON 
2869               84.00       09:56:26          00070291522TRLO0      XLON 
5933               84.00       10:06:46          00070291736TRLO0      XLON 
6459               84.00       10:09:40          00070291821TRLO0      XLON 
2443               83.60       10:42:51          00070292852TRLO0      XLON 
3515               83.60       10:42:51          00070292853TRLO0      XLON 
963                83.60       10:42:51          00070292854TRLO0      XLON 
1280               83.40       10:42:51          00070292855TRLO0      XLON 
4693               83.40       10:42:51          00070292856TRLO0      XLON 
1106               82.80       10:44:27          00070292931TRLO0      XLON 
2078               82.80       10:44:27          00070292932TRLO0      XLON 
4072               82.80       10:44:27          00070292933TRLO0      XLON 
7112               83.20       10:55:53          00070293496TRLO0      XLON 
827                83.00       11:01:51          00070293872TRLO0      XLON 
5393               83.00       11:16:11          00070294794TRLO0      XLON 
2001               82.80       11:40:05          00070295576TRLO0      XLON 
4002               82.80       11:40:05          00070295577TRLO0      XLON 
2945               82.20       11:41:38          00070295621TRLO0      XLON 
2300               82.20       12:08:07          00070296310TRLO0      XLON 
651                82.20       12:08:07          00070296311TRLO0      XLON 
23469               84.20       15:01:27          00070301300TRLO0      XLON 
6418               84.00       15:01:43          00070301315TRLO0      XLON 
91                83.60       15:02:42          00070301422TRLO0      XLON 
1140               83.60       15:02:42          00070301423TRLO0      XLON 
6041               83.60       15:02:42          00070301424TRLO0      XLON 
1119               83.60       15:02:42          00070301425TRLO0      XLON 
3900               83.60       15:02:50          00070301448TRLO0      XLON 
2160               83.60       15:02:50          00070301449TRLO0      XLON 
7281               83.00       15:09:50          00070302089TRLO0      XLON 
2800               82.60       15:32:07          00070303337TRLO0      XLON 
1530               82.60       16:04:37          00070305174TRLO0      XLON 
1932               82.60       16:04:37          00070305175TRLO0      XLON 
2668               82.60       16:04:38          00070305176TRLO0      XLON 
5000               82.60       16:10:39          00070305650TRLO0      XLON 
1184               82.60       16:10:39          00070305651TRLO0      XLON 
2086               82.60       16:14:32          00070305871TRLO0      XLON 
4172               82.60       16:14:32          00070305872TRLO0      XLON 
4151               82.60       16:14:35          00070305874TRLO0      XLON 
2                 82.60       16:14:35          00070305875TRLO0      XLON 
721                82.60       16:14:35          00070305876TRLO0      XLON 
1960               82.60       16:14:37          00070305880TRLO0      XLON 
1160               82.60       16:16:38          00070306035TRLO0      XLON 
1874               82.60       16:16:38          00070306036TRLO0      XLON 
2329               82.60       16:21:21          00070306360TRLO0      XLON 
1417               82.60       16:21:21          00070306361TRLO0      XLON 
2842               82.60       16:22:33          00070306484TRLO0      XLON 
1894               82.60       16:22:33          00070306485TRLO0      XLON 
3788               82.60       16:22:37          00070306489TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  328175 
EQS News ID:  1925917 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1925917&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2024 12:09 ET (16:09 GMT)

