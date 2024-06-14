DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 14-Jun-2024 / 17:15 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 March 2024 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 14/06/2024 Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each 15,000 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 732.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 716.00 Average price paid per share (GBp) 725.7803

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 40,682,339 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 4,103,917 'A' ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 36,578,422.

This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

14 June 2024

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 14 June 2024

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 725.7803 15,000

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 5000 732.00 11:01:34 00070293832TRLO0 XLON 2460 728.00 14:03:43 00070298674TRLO0 XLON 131 728.00 14:03:43 00070298675TRLO0 XLON 386 728.00 14:03:43 00070298676TRLO0 XLON 2023 728.00 14:03:43 00070298677TRLO0 XLON 229 718.00 14:47:03 00070300477TRLO0 XLON 214 718.00 15:16:31 00070302431TRLO0 XLON 381 718.00 15:17:39 00070302464TRLO0 XLON 254 718.00 15:17:40 00070302465TRLO0 XLON 97 718.00 15:41:40 00070303967TRLO0 XLON 95 718.00 15:57:40 00070304788TRLO0 XLON 131 718.00 16:16:40 00070306037TRLO0 XLON 455 718.00 16:27:08 00070306715TRLO0 XLON 145 718.00 16:27:40 00070306742TRLO0 XLON 214 718.00 16:27:41 00070306743TRLO0 XLON 683 718.00 16:28:29 00070306800TRLO0 XLON 211 718.00 16:28:29 00070306801TRLO0 XLON 243 718.00 16:28:34 00070306806TRLO0 XLON 378 716.00 16:35:02 00070306980TRLO0 XLON 59 716.00 16:35:02 00070306981TRLO0 XLON 40 716.00 16:35:02 00070306982TRLO0 XLON 1049 716.00 16:35:02 00070306983TRLO0 XLON 98 716.00 16:35:02 00070306984TRLO0 XLON 24 716.00 16:35:02 00070306985TRLO0 XLON

---End---

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: POS TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 328176 EQS News ID: 1925921 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1925921&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2024 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)