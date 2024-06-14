DJ Amundi MSCI Digital Economy and Metaverse ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Digital Economy and Metaverse ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc (USDDIGE LN) Amundi MSCI Digital Economy and Metaverse ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jun-2024 / 18:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Digital Economy and Metaverse ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.2036 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13576478 CODE: USDDIGE LN ISIN: OL2023678878 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: OL2023678878 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USDDIGE LN Sequence No.: 328181 EQS News ID: 1925937 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

