

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market ended weak on Friday, extending losses from the previous session, amid political tensions in Europe, and continued uncertainty about interest rates.



The benchmark SMI, which spent a few minutes in positive territory early on in the session, ended with a loss of 51.40 points or 0.42% at 12,044.59, more than 60 points off the day's low of 11,981.82.



Logitech International, down 3.05%, was the biggest loser among large cap stocks. Sika ended down 2.7%. SGS, Swatch Group and Partners Group lost 1.94%, 1.83% and 1.79%, respectively.



SIG Group, Holcim, ABB, Julius Baer, VAT Group, Swiss Re, Alcon, Straumann Holding, Sonova and Geberit lost 1.4 to 1.6%. UBS Group, Givaudan, Sandoz Group and Kuehne & Nagel also ended notably lower.



Clariant ended down by 3.2%. Adecco drifted down nearly 3%. Georg Fischer closed nearly 2% down.



Lindt & Sprengli climbed 1.42%. Novartis and Roche gained 0.8% and 0.73%, respectively.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken