Barton Gold Holdings Limited: OTCQB Trading Secured with DTCC Registration Approval

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2024 /
HIGHLIGHTS
- Real time DTCC trading and settlement of Barton's OTCQB shares now available
- Enables BGDFF to be traded by a wide range of full service US and online brokers
- Strong platform for increased BGD engagement with North American investors
Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD),(FRA:BGD3),(OTCQB:BGDFF) (Barton or the Company) is pleased to confirm that it has secured approval for real time electronic trading and settlement of its OTCQB listed common shares in the United States, via the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC).
As previously announced on 15 August 2023, the Company had previously established a secondary trading listing on the OTCQB market with the ticker code 'BGDFF', with JWTT Inc as its OTCQB Sponsor.1 At the time of this announcement, Barton had simultaneously applied for DTCC registration of its shares.
DTCC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust Company (DTC), a US company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of over US$80 trillion of public securities from over 130 countries and territories.
DTCC participation significantly reduces counterparty settlement and custodial risk for market participants, and Barton's successful admission to the system now enables BGDFF shares to be held and settled by a wide range of full service US brokers. Several online brokers (e.g. Interactive Brokers, Ameritrade, Fidelity, Charles Schwab and E-Trade) also offer OTCQB trades.
The benefits of an OTCQB listing for North American investors including:
- Quotation, trade and settlement in US Dollars;
- Trading during normal market hours in North America; and
- BGDFF are the same class the Company's shares traded on the ASX (ASX:BGD).
Interested investors should inquire of their broker whether Barton's OTCQB shares are available via their account, and are encouraged to review all Company publications in considering a potential investment.
Commenting on the Company's successful DTCC registration, Barton MD Alex Scanlon said:
"With our considerable corporate and market outperformance during the past year, we have already seen a notable jump in international participation in our share register as awareness of the Barton Gold story spreads.
"However, we have also spoken with a significant number of non-institutional North American investors who are interested to purchase Barton shares, but who for various reasons cannot easily trade ASX securities.
"We are therefore pleased to provide more convenient OTCQB access to our shares, and to secure a DTCC registration opening trade in BGDFF to a broad cross-section of North American full service and online brokers."
Authorised by the Managing Director of Barton Gold Holdings Limited.
For further information, please contact:
|Alexander Scanlon
Managing Director
a.scanlon@bartongold.com.au
+61 425 226 649
|Shannon Coates
Company Secretary
cosec@bartongold.com.au
+61 8 9322 1587
1 Refer to ASX announcement dated 15 August 2023
About Barton Gold
Barton Gold is an ASX, OTCQB and Frankfurt stock exchange listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable 1.3Moz Au JORC Mineral Resources endowment (40.6Mt @ 1.0 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.*
Tarcoola Gold Project
- Existing brownfield open pit mine within trucking distance of Barton's processing plant
- Under-explored asset with untapped scale potential
Tunkillia Gold Project
- 1.15Moz Au Mineral Resources (38Mt @ 0.94 g/t Au)*
- District-scale structures with advanced satellite targets
Infrastructure
- 650ktpa CIP process plant, mine village, and airstrip
- Tarcoola ~40 person lodging to support mine operations
- Tunkillia camp to support dedicated project team
Competent Persons Statement & Previously Reported Information
The information in this announcement that relates to the historic Exploration Results and Mineral Resources as listed in the table below is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by the Competent Person whose name appears in the same row, who is an employee of or independent consultant to the Company and is a Member or Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM), Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) or a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO). Each person named in the table below has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he has undertaken to quality as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012.
Activity
Competent Person
Membership
Status
|Tarcoola Mineral Resource
|Dr Andrew Fowler (Consultant)
|AusIMM
|Member
|Tarcoola Exploration Results (until 15 Nov 2021)
|Mr Colin Skidmore (Consultant)
|AIG
|Member
|Tarcoola Exploration Results (after 15 Nov 2021)
|Mr Marc Twining (Employee)
|AusIMM
|Member
|Tunkillia Exploration Results (until 15 Nov 2021)
|Mr Colin Skidmore (Consultant)
|AIG
|Member
|Tunkillia Exploration Results (after 15 Nov 2021)
|Mr Marc Twining (Employee)
|AusIMM
|Member
|Tunkillia Mineral Resource
|Dr Andrew Fowler (Consultant)
|AusIMM
|Member
|Challenger Mineral Resource
|Mr Dale Sims (Consultant)
|AusIMM / AIG
|Fellow / Member
|Western Gawler Craton JV Mineral Resource
|Mr Richard Maddocks (Consultant)
|AusIMM
|Fellow
The information relating to historic Exploration Results and Mineral Resources in this announcement is extracted from the Company's Prospectus dated 14 May 2021 or as otherwise noted in this announcement, available from the Company's website at www.bartongold.com.au or on the ASX website www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the Exploration Results and Mineral Resource information included in previous announcements and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the Prospectus continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the applicable Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the previous announcements.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This document may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "target" and "intend" and statements than an event or result "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is subject to business, legal and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, risks relating to property interests, the global economic climate, commodity prices, sovereign and legal risks, and environmental risks. Forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and opinions at the date the statements are made. Barton undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements for events or circumstances that occur subsequent to such dates or to update or keep current any of the information contained herein. Any estimates or projections as to events that may occur in the future (including projections of revenue, expense, net income and performance) are based upon the best judgment of Barton from information available as of the date of this document. There is no guarantee that any of these estimates or projections will be achieved. Actual results will vary from the projections and such variations may be material. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the past or future. Any reliance placed by the reader on this document, or on any forward-looking statement contained in or referred to in this document will be solely at the readers own risk, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.
* Refer to Barton Prospectus dated 14 May 2021 and ASX announcement dated 26 April 2023. Total Barton attributable JORC (2012) Mineral Resources include 679koz Au (22.2Mt @ 1.0 g/t) in Indicated and 618koz Au (18.36Mt @ 1.0 g/t) in Inferred categories. Pursuant to Barton's ASX announcement of 1 September 2023 it is anticipated that total JORC Mineral Resources will reduce by ~61.4koz Au.
SOURCE: Barton Gold Holdings Limited
