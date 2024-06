Q4 Inc. requests that their press release NewsItemId: 20240606612150 issued June 6, 2024, "Q4 Inc. Transforms Investor Relations with AI-Driven IR Ops Platform" be killed.

The release was issued in error by Q4 Inc.

A replacement release will be issued at a later date.

Contacts:

Media:

Heather Noll

Manager, Corporate Communications

media@q4inc.com