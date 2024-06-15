Anzeige
Samstag, 15.06.2024

WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019
Frankfurt
14.06.24
08:02 Uhr
2,900 Euro
-0,120
-3,97 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
15.06.2024 11:58 Uhr
192 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus - Capital Markets Instrument Note

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus - Capital Markets Instrument Note 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus - Capital Markets Instrument Note 
15-Jun-2024 / 10:27 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Prospectus - Capital Markets Instrument Note 
 
DATE: June 14, 2024 
 
Accordingly, the "Capital Markets Instrument Note", which has been approved by the Capital Markets Board, regarding the 
issuance of "Garanti Bank Intermediary Institution Warrants" is enclosed herewith. 
 
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
 
Yours sincerely, 
Garanti BBVA 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Attachment 
File: Prospectus - Capital Markets Instrument Note 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 328189 
EQS News ID:  1925969 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1925969&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2024 05:27 ET (09:27 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
