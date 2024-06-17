Skyworth Optoelectronics Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd: Metz, in Partnership with AI TECH, Introduces Advanced Interactive Flat Panel to Middle East Market

SHENZHEN, China, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- METZ Display, a sub-brand of SKYWORTH and a provider of innovative interactive displays for education and business. The announcement of Artificial Intelligence Technologies LLC Dubai as the authorized exclusive distributor for the UAE market as well as the Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain markets marks a significant expansion for METZ Display. By partnering with a trusted distributor like Artificial Intelligence Technologies, METZ is strategically positioning itself to deliver its full range of smart education and smart conference room applications across these regions. This move not only strengthens METZ's presence in the Middle East but also underscores its commitment to providing innovative interactive displays tailored for both educational and business environments.

Based on the 16 years of R&D and business experience in the IFPD market from SKYWORTH, METZ Display fully inherited its technology and has introduced several interactive displays in the education and business sectors that provide a highly immersive environment and user-friendly experience since 2022, such as the all-in-one LCD.

Mr. Summer Deng METZ Sales & Marketing Head of MEA, said: " The IFPD market in MEA is expected to see rapid growth over the next couple of years. The partnership with Artificial Intelligence Technologies LLC, a business entity to promote AI & AV Products, Tools, and services in the United Arab Emirates & Middle East Region will take METZ Display to another new level. We are confident to further develop our quality products and service!"

METZ Display is expanding its reach into the UAE market through Artificial Intelligence Technologies LLC Dubai as its authorized distributor.

The introduction of the METZ K Pro Series, particularly the EDLA Certified collaborative display, in the MEA Region highlights their commitment to providing innovative interactive display solutions for both education and business sectors. This move could potentially enhance learning and collaboration experiences in the region.

Mr. Harold Fernandes, the Managing Director of Artificial Intelligence Technologies, seems quite enthusiastic about the partnership with METZ Display. His emphasis on the versatility of METZ's portfolio, applicable across various sectors such as education and business, reflects a keen understanding of the market's needs. By highlighting the engaging experiences offered by METZ Display products, he's underlining the potential benefits for resellers and end-users alike. This partnership seems poised to bring innovative solutions to the UAE market.

About METZ Display

With Skyworth, one of the world's largest TV companies, and Metz, one of the oldest German manufacturers, METZ Display creates high-quality educational and business applications that make state-of-the-art screen technology available to everyone by combining their strengths and 80 years of experience.

About Artificial Intelligence Technologies LLC

Artificial Intelligence Technologies LLC, Is established as a business entity to promote AI & AV Products, and complete AV Solution, Tools & Services in the United Arab Emirates & Middle East Region. Visit the website at https://ai-tech.ai/

Phone: +971 4299 0544

Email: info@ai-tech.ai

Website: www.ai-tech.ai

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2439536/Skyworth_Optoelectronics_Technology.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/metz-in-partnership-with-ai-tech-introduces-advanced-interactive-flat-panel-to-middle-east-market-302173734.html