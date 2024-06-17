Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Sensationelle Umsatzzahlen – diese Branche erlebt einen wahren Hype!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MYHV | ISIN: NO0010379266 | Ticker-Symbol: CJ1
Tradegate
14.06.24
17:27 Uhr
47,300 Euro
+0,150
+0,32 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLUENORD ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLUENORD ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,55047,10009:10
46,65047,00009:10
PR Newswire
17.06.2024 07:36 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlueNord ASA: BlueNord: Successful Spudding of Harald East Middle Jurassic Well

OSLO, Norway, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling operations on the Harald East Middle Jurassic well ("HEMJ") has commenced with the well successfully spudded by the jackup rig Shelf Drilling Winner.

The HEMJ was spudded in the Harald East area, located close to the Norwegian border and the gas will be exported through the Tyra East facilities. In a success case, the well could deliver production by end of 2024. The expected gain from the well is estimated to up to 8 mmboe net to BlueNord of which approximately 80% is expected to be gas.

"We are excited to announce that the jackup rig Shelf Drilling Winner has successfully spudded the HEMJ well. We will drill through the chalk reservoir and then into the Jurassic reservoir which has very promising qualities. If successful, the expected gains from HEMJ could be significant to BlueNord, and we look forward to seeing the results later this year," said Miriam Lykke, Chief Operating Officer in BlueNord.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contact:
Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Phone: +47 915 28 501
Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bluenord-asa/r/bluenord--successful-spudding-of-harald-east-middle-jurassic-well,c4001799

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bluenord-successful-spudding-of-harald-east-middle-jurassic-well-302173881.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.