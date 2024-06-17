Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 25/2024

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-06-17 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.05.2024 - Silvano Fashion Group Annual General Meeting TLN 20.06.2024 SFG1T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN 31.08.2024 Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.06.2024 - J.Molner MOLNR Annual General Meeting TLN 20.06.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.06.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Interim report, 12 RIG 18.06.2024 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.06.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Audited annual report RIG 15.07.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.06.2024 Integre Trans Extraordinary General VLN INTRFLOT26FA Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.06.2024 Summus Capital Coupon payment date RIG SUMC067524FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.06.2024 Summus Capital Maturity date RIG SUMC067524FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.06.2024 LHV Group LHV Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.06.2024 Enefit Green EGR1T Dividend payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.06.2024 Nordic Fibreboard SKN1T Annual General Meeting TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.06.2024 Amber Grid AMG1L Extraordinary General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.06.2024 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.06.2024 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.06.2024 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Annual General Meeting RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.06.2024 Bercman Technologies Annual General Meeting TLN BERCM -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.06.2024 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Dividend record date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.06.2024 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA Annual General Meeting RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.06.2024 REFI Energy REFIE095025FA Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.06.2024 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Dividend record date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.06.2024 Bigbank BIGB080032A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.06.2024 Storent Holding Coupon payment date RIG STOH110025A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.06.2024 Storent Holding Coupon payment date RIG STOH100026A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.06.2024 Merko Ehitus MRK1T Dividend payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.06.2024 Šiauliu bankas Coupon payment date VLN SABB107533A For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.