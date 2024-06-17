Anzeige
17.06.2024
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 25/2024

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-06-17 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD        COMPANY TICKER       EVENT          MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    29.05.2024 - Silvano Fashion Group   Annual General Meeting  TLN  
     20.06.2024  SFG1T                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    01.06.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos    Government securities  VLN  
     31.08.2024  Vyriausybe         auction            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    06.06.2024 - J.Molner MOLNR       Annual General Meeting  TLN  
     20.06.2024                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    12.06.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Interim report, 12    RIG  
     18.06.2024               months            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    12.06.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Audited annual report  RIG  
     15.07.2024                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     17.06.2024 Integre Trans       Extraordinary General  VLN  
            INTRFLOT26FA        Meeting            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     18.06.2024 Summus Capital       Coupon payment date   RIG  
            SUMC067524FA                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     18.06.2024 Summus Capital       Maturity date      RIG  
            SUMC067524FA                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     18.06.2024 LHV Group LHV       Sales figures      TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     18.06.2024 Enefit Green EGR1T     Dividend payment date  TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     18.06.2024 Nordic Fibreboard SKN1T  Annual General Meeting  TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     18.06.2024 Amber Grid AMG1L      Extraordinary General  VLN  
                         Meeting            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     18.06.2024 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T    Dividend ex-date     TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     19.06.2024 Tallink Grupp TAL1T    Dividend ex-date     TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     19.06.2024 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R    Annual General Meeting  RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     19.06.2024 Bercman Technologies    Annual General Meeting  TLN  
            BERCM                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     19.06.2024 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T    Dividend record date   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     19.06.2024 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA   Annual General Meeting  RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     20.06.2024 REFI Energy REFIE095025FA Coupon payment date   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     20.06.2024 Tallink Grupp TAL1T    Dividend record date   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     21.06.2024 Bigbank BIGB080032A    Coupon payment date   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     21.06.2024 Storent Holding      Coupon payment date   RIG  
            STOH110025A                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     21.06.2024 Storent Holding      Coupon payment date   RIG  
            STOH100026A                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     21.06.2024 Merko Ehitus MRK1T     Dividend payment date  TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     22.06.2024 Šiauliu bankas       Coupon payment date   VLN  
            SABB107533A                       



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
