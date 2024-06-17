Epic Triumphs: Banxso Announces Winners of Prestigious Tour de Banxso Trading Competition

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Banxso, South Africa's premier online trading platform, proudly announces the winners of its highly anticipated Tour de Banxso trading competition. This landmark event, marked by intense and strategic trading, has spotlighted the top traders whose skill and dedication have earned them grand rewards.

Grand Prize Winner: Rigardt Maartens from Roodepoort clinched the grand prize, driving away in a stunning 1959 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL, valued at R2,800,000. He also received a Chopard® Mille Miglia® watch, worth R200,000.

Runner-Up: Helgard Gous from Brooklyn, Pretoria, secured the runner-up position, winning a luxurious international holiday for himself and his wife, along with an official Chopard® Mille Miglia® watch, also valued at R200,000.

Participants of the competition showcased their prowess by making an initial deposit of R20,000 and completing a minimum of 100 trades across at least 10 different assets. Winners were chosen based on the highest winning ratio achieved during the competition period.

Manuel de Andrade, Banxso's Chief Operating Officer, expressed his exhilaration at the event's success, stating, "We are elated by the remarkable engagement and enthusiasm shown by our clients throughout this competition. Congratulations to Rigardt and Helgard for their outstanding performance and well-deserved success."

Rigardt Maartens, the grand prize winner, shared his joy, saying, "I am deeply honoured and grateful for this incredible reward. Competing in the Tour de Banxso has been an amazing journey, and I am proud to be part of the Banxso community."

Runner-up Helgard Gous echoed this sentiment, stating, "Participating in the Tour de Banxso competition has been a highly rewarding experience. I am thankful for this opportunity and look forward to continuing my trading success with Banxso."

The winners were honoured in Cape Town on Friday, June 7, where they received their prizes and had the opportunity to meet the Banxso team.

Operating under stringent regulatory oversight, Banxso ensures the highest levels of security and confidence for its clients. Authorized by the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) with license number 37699, Banxso adheres to strict conditions, including the maintenance of segregated client accounts to protect client funds. Additionally, Banxso submits monthly reports to the FSCA and the Financial Intelligence Centre as part of its regulatory compliance.

Banxso offers access to CFD trading across a wide range of financial instruments, including indices, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex. For more information about Banxso and how to start your trading journey, please visit banxso.com.

About Banxso:

Based in the vibrant heart of Cape Town, Banxso redefines the online trading experience. Banxso champions the aspirations of young traders while fostering an inclusive, dynamic, and welcoming community. As a gateway to financial trading and investing, Banxso provides an optimal platform for navigating every phase of your financial journey.

Since its inception in 2022, Banxso has operated under meticulous regulatory frameworks, ensuring security and confidence for its clients daily. Authorized by the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) No. 37699, Banxso exclusively serves South African citizens.

Banxso is more than just a platform; it is your personal portal to the financial markets. Committed to empowering clients with successful and confident trading skills, Banxso has democratized the process by eliminating commissions and lowering spreads, addressing the financial realities of trading.

Recently, Banxso introduced its interest-bearing brokerage account offering up to 8.7% interest, a pioneering initiative for online traders in South Africa, with interest paid weekly in arrears.

Banxso proudly sponsors Dricus du Plessis, the current UFC Middleweight Champion and the first South African to win a UFC championship, as well as South Africa's national soccer team, Bafana Bafana.

