Montag, 17.06.2024
PR Newswire
17.06.2024 09:06 Uhr
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 17

[17.06.24]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
14.06.24IE00BN4GXL6317,973,600.00EUR0166,616,253.489.2701
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
14.06.24IE00BN4GXM7010,080.00SEK0941,737.2593.4263
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
14.06.24IE00BMQ5Y557186,600.00EUR019,951,432.08106.9209
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
14.06.24IE00BMDWWS8543,542.00USD04,852,075.87111.4344
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
14.06.24IE00BN0T9H7036,959.00GBP04,014,954.59108.6327
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
14.06.24IE00BKX90X6749,751.00EUR05,188,453.95104.2884
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
14.06.24IE00BKX90W5023,289.00CHF02,242,230.3596.2785
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
14.06.24IE000V6NHO663,897,618.00EUR038,553,157.049.8915
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
14.06.24IE000L1I4R941,505,163.00USD015,945,335.9410.5938
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTINGValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
14.06.24IE000LJG9WK1709,360.00GBP07,375,035.6510.3967
Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD AccValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
14.06.24IE000JL9SV51888,154.00USD09,377,735.5410.5587
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged AccValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
14.06.24IE000BQ3SE474,120,550.00SEK0430,507,638.79104.4782
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged DistValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
14.06.24IE000LSFKN16588,000.00GBP06,186,395.6610.521
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged DistValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
14.06.24IE000LH4DDC266,650.00EUR0690,949.0610.3668
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
14.06.24IE000WXLHR762,049,910.00EUR021,091,514.5310.289
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACCValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
14.06.24IE000P7C793027,990.00GBP0289,381.4110.3387
Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACCValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
14.06.24IE000061JZE260,000.00USD0616,455.1610.2743

