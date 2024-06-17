Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Neue Kursrakete – Deutsche Aktie im Höhenflug
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.06.2024 09:12 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Topdon Technology Co., Ltd: TOPDON AT POWER2DRIVE: PLUG INTO THE FUTURE

ROCKAWAY, N.J., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPDON is excited to announce its participation in Power2Drive Europe 2024, the premier international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility. As a leading innovator in electric vehicle charging solutions, TOPDON showcases a diverse product range designed to meet every charging need. Our exhibition products include the efficient PulseQ AC Portable, the advanced PulseQ AC Lite and Pro, tailored for household use, and the versatile BoostQ DC Fast, perfect for commercial use.


For those seeking unparalleled convenience, the PulseQ AC Portable is your perfect travel companion. If intelligent and efficient charging is your priority, the PulseQ AC Lite and AC Pro models offer cutting-edge technology and smart features. For businesses, fleet owners, hospitality, and shopping mall, the BoostQ series provides expertly tailored, high-speed commercial charging solutions that ensure efficiency and reliability. Looking for more EV charging solutions? Dive into the e-mobility world of TOPDON on our official website https://emobility.topdon.com/!

Join us at Power2Drive Europe at Messe München. We invite you to visit our booth in Hall 6, C6.574, from June 19th to 20th, to discover these groundbreaking charging solutions and see firsthand how TOPDON is driving the future of sustainable mobility.

Contact:
For media inquiries, please contact the TOPDON Marketing Department at marketing@topdon.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2438603/TOPDON_logo___black_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/topdon-at-power2drive-plug-into-the-future-302172810.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.