MGI Tech Co., Ltd.: MGI Tech and SeqOne Partner to Advance End-to-end Genomic Analysis

PARIS, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI (MGI Tech Co., Ltd. or its subsidiaries, together referred to MGI), a company committed to building core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life science, today announced the collaboration with SeqOne, a leading provider of AI-driven genomic decision support software, to develop and validate end-to-end genomic analysis solutions from sample to report tailored to the needs of Human Genetics and Pathology labs worldwide.

This collaboration between MGI and SeqOne encompasses three distinct initiatives:

Validating an end-to-end, automated, cost-effective solution for HRD signature with MGI DNBSEQ-G99

The collaboration between a Pathology Reference Lab in Spain, Agilent Technologies, MGI, and SeqOne aims to technically validate a routine workflow leveraging Agilent panels, Magnis lib prep automation, MGI DNBSEQ-G99, and SeqOne somaHRD, a clinically validated HRD signature solution, on 96 samples.

This end-to-end solution for pathology molecular labs will enable high-quality, efficient, and flexible HRD testing worldwide, including Genomic Instability score and BRCA testing.

Enabling and validating SeqOne tertiary analysis solution compatible with MGI Megabolt for Germline Panels, Whole Exome and Whole Genome

MegaBOLT bioinformatics analysis accelerator, self-developed and MPS-concentrated hardware accelerating system by MGI, is set to ensure seamless integration and compatibility with SeqOne's AI-powered variants identification and analysis solution.

The collaboration aims to combine MegaBOLT and the SeqOne Platform to deliver a versatile, cost-effective, intuitive, and time-saving solution from sample to report, particularly attractive for high-throughput Human Genetics labs.

Validating SeqOne CE-IVD Platform for Germline and Somatic analysis for use with MGI sequencers in routine diagnostics

This technical validation project aims to evaluate the compatibility of the SeqOne Platform with MGI sequencing data. It will validate variant calling performances on a set of reference control samples in terms of QC, sensitivity and precision.

"We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with SeqOne. By combining MGI's cutting-edge sequencing technology with SeqOne's innovative genomic analysis Platform, we are poised to deliver real insights and solutions for personalized healthcare," said Dr. Yong Hou, General Manager of MGI Europe and Africa. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to advancing genomic research and providing clinicians with the tools they need to offer tailored treatments to their patients."

"This partnership with MGI strongly supports SeqOne's mission to broaden access to sophisticated genomic analysis, aiming to improve healthcare outcomes," said Martin Dubuc, CEO, SeqOne. "Molecular laboratories globally are exploring how MGI's sequencing and bioinformatics technologies can advance next-generation sequencing (NGS) research and diagnostics. We are eager to integrate SeqOne's CE-IVD Platform with MGI's offerings, enhancing the quality, sensitivity, and precision of bioinformatic analyses."

About MGI

MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (or its subsidiaries, together referred to MGI) is committed to building core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life science. Our focus lies in research & development, manufacturing, and sales of instruments, reagents, and related products in the field of life science and biotechnology. We provide real-time, multi-omics, and full spectrum of digital equipment and systems for precision medicine, agriculture, healthcare and various other industries. Founded in 2016, MGI has grown into a leader in life science, serving customers across six continents and have established research, manufacturing, training, and after-sales service facilities globally. MGI stands out as one of the few companies capable of independently developing and mass-producing clinical-grade gene sequencers with varying throughput capacities, ranging from Gb to Tb levels. With unparalleled expertise, cutting-edge products, and a commitment to global impact, MGI continues to shape the trajectory of life sciences into the future. To learn more, please visit https://en.mgi-tech.com/ , LinkedIn , X , and YouTube .

About SeqOne

SeqOne is a fast-growing deep-tech company focused on turning genomic data into medically- actionable insights in oncology and rare and inherited diseases. Our vision is to make personalized healthcare a reality for every patient, everywhere. We are committed to democratizing access to advanced genomic insights, enabling labs of any size, in any location, to offer affordable personalized medicine solutions to patients at scale. We integrate cutting-edge AI and big data technologies to redefine genetic data analysis. Our CE-IVD Platform provides time saving, flexible, and cost-effective decision support, empowering decentralized laboratories worldwide to deliver precision diagnostics.The company has won numerous awards, including the iLab award and the ARC Cancer Foundation's Hélène Stark prize. Investors include Elaia, IRDI Capital Investissement, Merieux Equity Partners, Omnes, and Software Club. To learn more, please visit www.seqone.com and Linkedin .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2329841/MGI__Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mgi-tech-and-seqone-partner-to-advance-end-to-end-genomic-analysis-302173987.html