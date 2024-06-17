DJ Amundi MSCI India II UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI India II UCITS ETF USD Acc (INRL LN) Amundi MSCI India II UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jun-2024 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI India II UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 33.5116 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9769299 CODE: INRL LN ISIN: FR0010375766 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010375766 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRL LN Sequence No.: 328203 EQS News ID: 1926069 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

