DJ Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist (WATL LN) Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jun-2024 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 14-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 64.6153 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23185528 CODE: WATL LN ISIN: FR0010527275 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATL LN Sequence No.: 328209 EQS News ID: 1926081 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1926081&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2024 03:11 ET (07:11 GMT)