Amundi MSCI Semiconductors ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc (SEMG LN) Amundi MSCI Semiconductors ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jun-2024 / 09:24 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Semiconductors ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 53.6439 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7060361 CODE: SEMG LN ISIN: LU1900066033 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1900066033 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SEMG LN Sequence No.: 328360 EQS News ID: 1926385 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

