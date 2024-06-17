Lexsoft Systems: Lexsoft Harnesses Gen AI to Make Knowledge Management Capability Accessible for Small and Medium-Sized Law Firms

Launches new, ready-to-deploy, light-touch generative AI knowledge management solution

LONDON and MADRID, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexsoft Systems, a provider of IT and business process solutions, today announced the availability of a new, ready-to-deploy, light-touch version of its T3 GenAI knowledge management (KM) solution for small and growing law firms. Leveraging generative AI technology, this new T3 GenAI business service makes basic, best-practice KM capability accessible to law firms of up to 100 users for whom the cost of a fully-fledged KM department can potentially be a limitation.

This solution automates the capture, collation, and classification of a firm's knowledge via a simple, streamlined process. Lawyers trigger the knowledge capture process from within the iManage Work document and email management system, by sending the documents or knowledge into the iManage Insight+ knowledge search and management solution. Harnessing generative AI capability, T3 automatically classifies the content into the appropriate taxonomies within Insight+, ready for review and approval of inclusion by the dedicated Knowledge Assistant.

"Our new solution democratizes generative AI capability for legal knowledge management," said Carlos García-Egocheaga, CEO of Lexsoft Systems. "Smaller firms can now benefit from a structured, basic approach to knowledge management - a capability that has so far been limited to larger firms with dedicated KM resources. The only investment firms need to initiate a best practice approach to knowledge management is to designate an Assistant. We're empowering smaller legal teams to leverage their collective expertise efficiently, and in doing so helping to level the playing field for the adoption of KM and generative AI technology."

Law firms require a Microsoft OpenAI tenant to deploy this solution. To view how this light-touch, integrated T3 GenAI and Insight+ solution works, watch this short video.

T3 is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution implemented over the industry-leading document and email management platform, iManage Work in the cloud, in the highly secure Microsoft Azure environment. Both the T3 SaaS and T3 GenAI solutions seamlessly integrate with cloudimanage.com, iManage's Cloud platform; and iManage Insight+, iManage's cloud-native knowledge search and management solution.

About Lexsoft Systems

Lexsoft provides IT and business process solutions to the legal sector across Europe, the United States, and Latin America. ISO 27001 certified for its Madrid office, the company assists law firms and corporate legal departments (CLD) to improve their document management, knowledge management, practice management, and CRM processes, to facilitate business efficiency, improve productivity, and reduce risk. Lexsoft T3 is a proven knowledge management solution, offering one of the most comprehensive workflows for this business function. For more information visit: www.lexsoft.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lexsoft-harnesses-gen-ai-to-make-knowledge-management-capability-accessible-for-small-and-medium-sized-law-firms-302173041.html