PR Newswire
17.06.2024 10:36 Uhr
91 Leser
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Monthly Factsheet

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 17

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Monthly Factsheet

17 June 2024

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. has today published its monthly factsheet to the end of May 2024. Please follow the link below to access the fact sheet, which will also be available to download from the Company's website:

WKOF Factsheet May 2024.pdf

For further information please contact:

Singer Capital Markets
James Maxwell/Alaina Wong/James Fischer - Nominated Adviser
James Waterlow - Sales

+44 20 7496 3000

Northern Trust International Fund
Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Secretary

+44 1481 745 001

Website:

www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com



