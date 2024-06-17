The Independent Order of Foresters: Foresters Financial celebrates 150 years of protecting families: A century and a half of service across Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom

BROMLEY, UK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresters Financial (Foresters), the purpose-driven financial solutions provider that partners with its members in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom to help them do more of the good they want to do, today proudly celebrates its 150th anniversary. This milestone not only marks a century and a half of unwavering commitment to its members but also reinforces its dedication to the core values of community, protection, and mutual support.

Founded in 1874, Foresters Financial began with the goal of providing access to life insurance for average working families. For 150 years, the organisation has provided life insurance and savings solutions that help families achieve long-term financial health and resilience. Today, 2.6 million customers and members in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom benefit from Foresters steadfast commitment to its Purpose-improving the well-being of families, each year, by investing millions into member benefits1 and community partnerships.

"This year, we are not just celebrating our past; we are acknowledging our commitment to the future," said Matt Berman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Foresters Financial. "We've built a legacy on helping everyday families achieve long-term financial security, and as we look ahead, we're focused on innovating and adapting to continue meeting the evolving needs of advisers and members in all the countries we serve."

Community giving:

Reinforcing Foresters commitment to do more good in their local communities, Foresters launched its 150 Big Give initiative, allowing members to nominate a charity, in each country Foresters operates in, to receive a £50,000 donation.

Foresters members have access to two £200 Foresters Care grants annually. To mark National Volunteer week in April 2024, a limited-time top-up of £150 on one of the grants allowed Foresters members to make a more significant impact in their communities. The stories of how members used this increased grant amount are inspiring. Many used the £350 to assemble care kits for local shelters, organise park cleanups, or support food banks. One of our members recognised a critical need and used her top-up to donate a significant supply of diapers to her local food bank. This is just one example of the countless ways Foresters members are making a difference in their communities.

Foresters has always been about creating a more caring future. Today, its members keep that original vision strong by always lending a hand and enriching communities. Read their stories and see inspiring moments from Foresters past at foresters.com/150years.

"Reaching 150 years is a remarkable milestone, and I'm honoured to celebrate this achievement with our members throughout the UK. Throughout history, Foresters Financial has been a constant source of support to everyday families by bridging the advice gap, helping them make decisions to improve their financial wellbeing. I'm incredibly proud of the impact on our members and the communities we serve. Together, we look forward to building an even stronger future for generations to come." - Nici Audhlam-Gardiner, CEO, Foresters Financial UK

As the company celebrates 150 years of service, Foresters remains committed to its founding principles. Foresters Financial adapts to the changing needs of its members and continues to provide the financial security and support that families and communities have relied on for generations.

Financial security and living your purpose

Foresters Financial has helped people protect their family's financial future for 150 years. But we've also gone beyond that, giving our members opportunities to do more for their health, communities and the causes they care about most. Foresters is an intrinsically purpose-driven organisation working to enrich family and community well-being. Alongside offering life insurance and savings solutions in the UK and life insurance in the US and Canada, Foresters partners with members to help them do more of the good they want to do.

We've been a dedicated group of community builders since 1874 and today, sustainability, environmental consciousness and social responsibility are central to delivering our purpose. That commitment has continually led us to provide meaningful lifelong benefits1 to our members, like Foresters Care grants that bring communities together, Competitive Scholarships2 to help create a brighter future for young leaders and others that support a world where more good happens. Together, we're making a difference while inspiring others and new generations to give back.

__________________________ 1 Foresters Financial member benefits are non-contractual, subject to benefit specific eligibility requirements, definitions, and limitations and may be changed or cancelled without notice or are no longer available. Membership benefits are not regulated by the Prudental Regulation Authority or Financial Conduct Authority. 2 The Competitive Scholarship benefit is administered by International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS).

Forester Life Limited is registered in England number 2997655. Forester Life Limited is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority. Foresters Financial and Foresters are trade names and trademarks of The Independent Order of Foresters (a fraternal benefit society, 789 Don Mills Rd, Toronto, ON, Canada M3C 1T9) and its subsidiaries. Registered Office: Foresters Financial, Foresters House, 2 Cromwell Avenue, Bromley BR2 9BF. Registered in England number FC2825. Branch No. BR723. For more information, please email myforesters@foresters.com

423452 UK (05/24)

