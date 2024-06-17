IBS Software Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer Somit Goyal

DUBAI, UAE, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IBS Software, a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, has appointed Somit Goyal as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Somit succeeds Anand Krishnan, who served as CEO of IBS Software since 2018.

Somit Goyal brings a wealth of experience in the enterprise software sector, having held leadership roles at globally renowned companies such as Microsoft, SAP, Oracle and AOL.

During his 11-year tenure at Microsoft, Somit held several leadership roles across strategy, operations, sales and customer success. In his last role, he managed the global sales of Microsoft's Modern Work cloud business, and before that, Somit served as the Chief Operating Officer of Microsoft's Public Sector business worldwide. Somit also conceived and established the Customer Success function at Microsoft, an area of growing importance for IBS Software as it continues to expand globally.

Most recently, Somit served as President and COO of Pluralsight, a SaaS company, where he oversaw product, engineering and GTM functions.

"Somit's impressive experience in operating global SaaS businesses, leading diverse teams, and managing all facets of enterprise software make him exceptionally well-suited to lead IBS Software during this exciting phase of growth," said V K Mathews, Executive Chairman of IBS Software. "IBS Software is at a pivotal point in its trajectory as we continue to innovate to better serve our customers. I am confident Somit will help unlock our full potential."

With a comprehensive portfolio of modular, cloud-based solutions purpose-built for the travel industry, IBS Software helps travel companies accelerate innovation and drive efficiency across a broad set of core business processes, including passenger services, flight operations, cargo and logistics, loyalty management, cruise operations, energy & resource logistics and hospitality businesses.

"With a broad portfolio of industry leading products, marquee customers and a talented team, with deep domain expertise IBS Software stands at the forefront of travel industry innovation. I couldn't be more excited to join IBS Software and help lead it through its next exciting chapter." said Somit Goyal, who holds an electrical engineering degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in New Delhi, India and an MBA from INSEAD, France.

Somit will report directly to IBS Software Executive Chairman V K Mathews.

ABOUT IBS SOFTWARE

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise, hospitality, and energy resources industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel and air cargo management. Across the hospitality sector, IBS Software offers a cloud-native, unified platform for hotels and travel sellers, including central reservation (CRS), property management (PMS), revenue management (RMS), call centre, booking engine, loyalty and distribution. For the tour & cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. Across the energy & resources industry, we provide logistics management solutions that cover logistics planning, operations & accommodation management. The Consulting and Digital Transformation (CDx) business focuses on driving digital transformation initiatives of its customers, leveraging its domain knowledge, digital technologies and engineering excellence. IBS Software operates from 17 offices across the world.

