17.06.2024 11:10 Uhr
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Aalborg Boldspilklub A/S -admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of warrant

The share capital of Aalborg Boldspilklub A/S has been increased. The
admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as
per 18 June 2024 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0060868966           
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Aalborg Boldspilklub       
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 1,670,570 shares ((DKK 16,705,700)
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:        1,025,727 shares ((DKK 10,257,270)
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  2,696,297 shares (DKK 26,962,970) 
---------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  DKK 44.26             
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 10              
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      AAB                
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3307               
---------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
