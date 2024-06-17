

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 6-day low of 103.61 against the yen and a 1-week low of 0.9061 against the Canadian dollar, from early highs of 104.19 and 0.9088, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the aussie edged down to 0.6592 and 1.6223 from early highs of 0.6619 and 1.6175, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 102.00 against the yen, 0.89 against the loonie, 0.64 against the greenback and 1.64 against the euro.



