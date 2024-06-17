

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 6-day low of 96.10 against the yen and a 4-day low of 1.7508 against the euro, from early highs of 96.69 and 1.7437, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi slid to a 1-week low of 0.6109 and a 5-day low of 1.0799 from early highs of 0.6138 and 1.0769, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 94.00 against the yen, 1.77 against the euro, 0.60 against the greenback and 1.09 against the aussie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken