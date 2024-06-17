Ethypharm: ACQUISITION OF ARGATROBAN BUSINESS IN EUROPE

SAINT-CLOUD, France, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethypharm has entered into an agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC) to acquire the selective antithrombin agent, Argatroban monohydrate (Argatra®, Arganova®, Novastan®, Exembol®), in Europe.



Ethypharm, known for its expertise in essential drugs for central nervous system diseases (including severe pain and addiction) and hospital injectables, aims to strengthen its established pharmaceutical business in Europe through internal development, licensing and acquisitions.

In Europe, MTPC first received approval for Argatroban in Sweden in 2004 and the product is currently available as a treatment for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT) type II in 13 countries, including Germany, the UK, France, Spain and Italy. Heparin induced thrombocytopenia (HIT) type II is a severe condition that carries the risk of fatal thromboembolic complications. Argatroban is an anticoagulant with a short half-life in the bloodstream that undergoes metabolism in the liver, making it suitable for patients post-surgery and those with kidney disease who may develop HIT type II.

Denis Delval, CEO of Ethypharm, said: "We are delighted to strengthen our portfolio of essential drugs and bring Argatroban to patients in Europe. Furthermore, we are proud to take over this product following its originator, the well-recognized Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation."

About Ethypharm

Ethypharm is a leading mid-sized international pharmaceutical company, with strong European roots, that manufactures and provides essential drugs, with a focus on hospital care, central nervous system (severe pain and addiction) and internal medicine.

Ethypharm is committed to improving patients' lives and making a positive impact on society and the environment.

Ethypharm has 1,700 employees dedicated to its various pharmaceutical activities, of which 1400 are in industrial operations.

The six production sites located in France, the UK, Spain, and China have expertise in injectables and complex oral solid forms.

With a global presence in 68 countries, the company markets its products directly in Europe and China, and has strategic partnerships in the EMEA, NA, LATAM and APAC markets.

Ethypharm works closely with the authorities and healthcare professionals to ensure that its medicines are used appropriately and that patients have access to them.

To find out more about Ethypharm, visit http://www.ethypharm.com

About Mitsubishi

In Europe, MTPC's subsidiary, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Europe Ltd (hereinafter referred to as "MTPE," located in London, United Kingdom), and MTPE's subsidiary, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma GmbH (hereinafter referred to as "MTPD, located in Duesseldorf, Germany), have been actively involved in the marketing and sales of argatroban in United Kingdom and Germany, among other European countries, through their respective networks of partners.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Chuo-ku, Osaka; Representative Director: Akihiro Tsujimura; hereinafter, "MTPC"), a member of the Mitsubishi Chemical Group remains committed to delivering pharmaceutical products to patients in Europe through MTPE and MTPD, including the continued supply of Radicava® (edaravone), treatment agent for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, within its European operations, thereby making a meaningful contribution to those facing diseases in the region.

The company's six production sites are located in France, the UK, Spain and China.

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Group

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC), a member of the Mitsubishi Chemical Group, is committed to delivering pharmaceutical products to patients in Europe through Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Europe Ltd (MTPE) and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma GmbH (MTPD). This includes the continued supply of Radicava® (edaravone), the treatment agent for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, thereby making a meaningful contribution to those facing diseases in the region. In Europe, MTPE and its subsidiary MTPD have been actively involved in the marketing and sales of argatroban in the UK and Germany, among other European countries, through their respective networks of partners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2434581/Ethypharm_Logo.jpg

Media contact: Ethypharm: Avril Ponnelle, presse@ethypharm.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/acquisition-of-argatroban-business-in-europe-302174061.html