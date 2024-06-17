Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen BankInvest - merger of sub-fund

The merger below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-fund is 21 June 2024. Discontinuing sub-fund DK0060571362 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: BankInvest Europa Small Cap Aktier A ------------------------------------------------------------ Last day of trading: 21 June 2024 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: BAIESCA ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 104061 ------------------------------------------------------------ Continuing sub-fund DK0062500179 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Name: BankInvest Europæiske Akt Ansv Udvikl A ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BAIEUAAUA ---------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 310943 ---------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66