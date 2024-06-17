Anzeige
17.06.2024 11:58 Uhr
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen BankInvest - merger of sub-fund

The merger below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading
UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-fund is 21 June 2024. 



Discontinuing sub-fund DK0060571362            
------------------------------------------------------------
Name:          BankInvest Europa Small Cap Aktier A
------------------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading:  21 June 2024            
------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       BAIESCA               
------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:      104061               
------------------------------------------------------------



Continuing sub-fund   DK0062500179              
----------------------------------------------------------------
Name:          BankInvest Europæiske Akt Ansv Udvikl A
----------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       BAIEUAAUA               
----------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 310943                 
----------------------------------------------------------------



For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66
