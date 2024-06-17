Zymeworks Inc.: Zymeworks Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for ZW171, a novel 2+1 T-cell Targeting Bispecific Antibody for Mesothelin-expressing Cancers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, today announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the investigational new drug (IND) application for ZW171, a novel 2+1 T-cell targeting bispecific antibody for mesothelin (MSLN)-expressing cancers.



"We are excited to reach this R&D milestone with ZW171, reflecting our commitment to advancing innovative therapies for cancer treatment," said Paul Moore, Chief Scientific Officer of Zymeworks. "ZW171's unique design is intended to address the limitations of current bispecific T-cell engagers by enhancing tumor selectivity and improving safety. With promising preclinical results, ZW171 has the potential to provide a more effective and tolerable treatment option for patients with MSLN-expressing cancers, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and other cancers1. We look forward to initiating clinical development of ZW171 during 2024 and continuing to advance additional product candidates in our '5 by 5' strategy over the next 24 months."

The Company expects to file applications seeking regulatory permission to commence clinical studies for ZW171 in other non-US jurisdictions in the second half of 2024.

ZW171 is a bispecific antibody designed to enable T cell-mediated tumor cell killing through simultaneous binding to the extracellular domain of MSLN protein on tumor cells and the engagement of CD3 on T cells. Moderate to high membranous MSLN expression is frequent in ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma and other cancers1. Preliminary evidence of anti-tumor activity with engineered T-cell therapy supports utility of T-cell targeted therapies in treatment of MSLN-expressing solid tumors2. ZW171's unique 2+1 format and incorporation of a novel low-affinity anti-CD3 binder aims to improve the therapeutic window in patients by limiting on-target, off-tumor effects and cytokine release syndrome (CRS) while maintaining potent anti-tumor activity against MSLN-expressing cancers3. By selectively binding to tumors and sparing normal tissues, ZW171 is designed to improve both tolerability and anti-tumor activity against MSLN-expressing cancers. Engineered and optimized using our Azymetric and EFECT4 technologies, ZW171 demonstrates enhanced anti-tumor activity and safety in preclinical models, inducing potent, preferential killing of MSLN-overexpressing cells while mitigating the risk of on-target, off-tumor activity, peripheral T cell activation, and CRS.

1. Chang K, Pastan I, Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. 1996;93(1):136-40

2. Hassan R, et al. Nat Med. 2023;29:2099-2109

3. 1. Wang L, et al., Cancer Immunol Res. 2019; 7(12): 2013-2024

4. Afacan N, et al. Presented at: AACR. 2023 (abstr #2942)

