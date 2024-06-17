DJ Amundi Global Gender Equality UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Gender Equality UCITS ETF Acc (GEND LN) Amundi Global Gender Equality UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jun-2024 / 11:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Gender Equality UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.0126 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3473112 CODE: GEND LN ISIN: LU1691909508 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1691909508 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GEND LN Sequence No.: 328441 EQS News ID: 1926641 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1926641&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2024 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)