

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were little changed in European trade on Monday, after having risen 4 percent last week on hopes for stronger demand from the U.S. driving season.



Benchmark Brent crude futures were marginally lower at $82.61 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were virtually unchanged at $78.06.



Prices were subdued today after a survey on Friday showed weaker U.S. consumer demand.



A measure of U.S. consumer sentiment hit a seven-month low in June as households remained worried about their personal finances and inflation.



Meanwhile, China reported mixed economic data today, underlining the country's bumpy recovery.



China's May retail sales topped forecasts, but industrial output, home sales and fixed-asset investment all underwhelmed, suggesting Beijing would need to do more to prop up feeble domestic demand.



China's state media reported that the country is facing internal and external constraints to lower rates.



On the geopolitical front, investors fretted about a wider Middle East war after the Israeli military warned that intensified cross-border fire from Lebanon's Hezbollah terror group into Israel could trigger serious escalation.



