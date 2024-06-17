

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's foreign trade surplus increased in April as exports rose amid a fall in imports, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus advanced to EUR 8.4 billion in April from EUR 6.6 billion in the previous month.



In the corresponding month last year, the trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 4.8 billion.



Exports logged a monthly increase of 6.0 percent in April, while imports fell by 7.0 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, exports jumped 25.0 percent annually in April, while imports were 6.0 percent lower compared to last year. As a result, the trade surplus increased markedly to EUR 8.8 billion from EUR 4.4 billion last year.



Imports from Great Britain slumped 33.0 percent annually in April due to weak domestic demand for chemicals and related products and mineral fuels, lubricants, and related products.



