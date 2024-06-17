BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 17
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 14 June 2024 were:
214.29p Capital only
214.67p Including current year income XD
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share buyback of 29,922 ordinary shares on 14th June 2024, the Company has 75,701,164 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 24,660,141 shares which are held in Treasury.