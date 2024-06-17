Anzeige
PR Newswire
17.06.2024 13:06 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Altair Engineering One® Cloud Innovation Gateway Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

Addition will expand access to Altair's digital engineering experience

TROY, Mich., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, announced that Altair One®, Altair's cloud innovation gateway, is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, opening up a world of possibilities for users seeking seamless access to powerful simulation, data analytics, and high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities.

Altair One, Altair's cloud innovation gateway, is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, opening up a world of possibilities for users seeking seamless access to powerful simulation, data analytics, and HPC capabilities.

Altair One is designed for collaborative engineering, data engineering, and analytical application development. Built on a robust HPC backbone, Altair One provides seamless, unified access to tools, data, and computing resources while unleashing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) across every step of the product development life cycle.

Google Cloud Marketplace customers can now leverage Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) functionality to run Altair simulation, AI, and data analytics applications.

"The integration of Altair One with the Google Cloud Marketplace empowers Google Cloud users to effortlessly unlock a world of innovative solutions. This collaboration will fuel engineering breakthroughs with the power of Google Cloud's adaptable, flexible, and scalable cloud infrastructure," said Sam Mahalingam, chief technology officer, Altair. "This integration aligns perfectly with our core mission of equipping businesses for digital success and making powerful software solutions readily accessible to users."

"Bringing Altair One to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the platform on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, managing director, Marketplace and ISV GTM Programs, Google Cloud. "Altair can continue to securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."

Altair One is the gateway that empowers organizations to mature into digital enterprises by breaking down data silos, connecting virtual models, optimizing their compute infrastructure, and digitizing key processes. It provides all the tools to create a "One Total Twin" of a product throughout its lifecycle, "One Traceable Thread" connecting all data stages, and a "Single Source of Truth" for all models and data. This all-in-one platform automates data capture, empowers better decision-making, enhances performance management, and ultimately accelerates engineering processes for a seamless digital experience.

To learn more, visit https://console.cloud.google.com/marketplace/product/altair/altair-one-private?hl=en&project=altair-public.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world - all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media contacts


Altair Corporate

Altair Investor Relations

Bridget Hagan

Stephen Palmtag

+1.216.769.2658

+1.669.328.9111

corp-newsroom@altair.com

ir@altair.com



Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa


Charlotte Hartmann


+49 7031 6208 0


emea-newsroom@altair.com


Altair

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2438952/Altair_AltairOne_Google_Marketplace.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421069/Altair_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/altair-one-cloud-innovation-gateway-now-available-on-google-cloud-marketplace-302173139.html

