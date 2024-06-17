Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 17

17 June 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 14 June 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £50.204million Including current year income and expenses £50.445million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 264.57p Including current year income and expenses 265.84p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 264.48p Including current year income and expenses 265.64p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

