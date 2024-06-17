SKF to showcase new solutions with significant customer value at its first-ever Tech & Innovation Summit

SKF strengthens its innovation commitment with new intelligent and clean solutions to help industrial customers achieve their business needs and pursue their sustainability goals.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF is presenting its technologically innovative solutions tailored for customers in focused industrial segments at the virtual SKF Tech & Innovation Summit. The solutions are developed to address the needs of greater reliability, energy efficiency, and high-performance as well as to support customers on their sustainability journey.

"Our focus on developing advanced solutions reflect how we continue to collaborate with our customers and partners to reimagine innovation and contribute to a more sustainable world," says Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO.

Tailor-made solutions addressing key challenges

The solutions to be showcased at the SKF Tech & Innovation Summit connect the customer needs in SKF's global industries and product lines with the Group's investments in innovation and technology development.

In close collaboration with customers, SKF develops products and solutions that create significant customer value. One of the main highlights at the Summit is the introduction of the SKF Extreme Super Precision Bearing platform. It combines the most advanced SKF bearing technology and knowledge with customer needs to create customized products that meet the ever-increasing performance requirements of precision applications in the machine tool industry. Condition monitoring and Lubrication systems that improve passenger journeys by reducing noise and innovative sealing solutions that lower downtime and maintenance costs are other examples of innovations to be presented at the Summit.

Speaking about the solutions to be showcased, Annika Ölme, CTO and Senior Vice President, Technology Development, says, "As a customer-centric organization, we recognize the growing need for performance, energy efficiency, and environmental responsibility across diverse industries-be it food & beverages, railway, wind, machine tools, or heavy industries like metals and mining. These technologically innovative solutions reflect our commitment to help our customers enhance operational efficiency and prioritize sustainability while remaining competitive. As the industry landscape evolves dynamically, we remain focused on innovations that create value for our customers, stakeholders, and society."

Collaborating to unlock real business value

This intelligent and clean portfolio of innovative products and technologies are aligned with the industry's shift towards clean technologies and demonstrates how SKF together with its customers drive progress and shape the future of the industry. Other key highlights to be presented at the event include SKF Seal solution; the online selection tool, SKF Product Select; SKF's Sealed split SRB (SKF Cooper) designed for heavy industries; and SKF DuraPro bearing solutions for wind turbine main shaft. These products and solutions create significant value for customers, such as increased reliability, improved service life, lower maintenance and downtime costs, higher performance, and safer work environment.

The SKF Tech & Innovation Summit will be held online on 19 June at 13:00-14:00 (CEST).

Visit here to register and get more information on the virtual event.

