Nicholas Reichenbach, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Flow, stated: "In Q2 2024, we delivered the best Adjusted EBITDA result since becoming a public company in July 2021, which demonstrates that our restructuring and focused operating model are translating to improved financial performance. While Flow brand net revenue has declined due to the exit of unprofitable commercial partnerships, we have significantly improved both gross margin and operating expenses. With our summer hydration campaign and refreshed Flow brand launching across North America next month and continued growth in our co-pack operation, we look forward to building on our momentum in profitable channels."

Trent MacDonald, Chief Financial Officer and EVP Operations of Flow, added: "With significant year-over-year and sequential improvements in our profitability metrics, our Q2 2024 financial results help support our goal of reaching positive Adjusted EBITDA and cash flow from operations in Q4 2024. We expect gross margin will continue to improve as production at Aurora scales and as we focus exclusively on distribution channels that are profitable for the Flow brand. Today, our operational transformation is 90% complete, which means we believe we can achieve significant operating leverage as Flow brand product grows in focused channels and co-pack revenue continues to expand. This quarter is the beginning of what we expect to be sequential improvements in profitability as we look to unlock significant shareholder value."

Financial Results for Q2 2024

Flow brand net revenue was $7.0 million in Q2 2024, a 26% decrease from $9.5 million in Q2 2023. Flow brand net revenue declined due to material impact of exiting commercial partnerships with U.S. retail and food service partners to meet the Company's profitability targets. This was partially offset by strong growth in certain profitable channels and Canadian e-commerce, which has benefited from food service contracts such as Starbucks and Live Nation.

Consolidated net revenue was $12.1 million in Q2 2024, a 14% decrease from $14.0 million in Q2 2023. Offsetting in part the decrease in Flow brand net revenue, co-packing revenue increased 12% in Q2 2024, which is attributable to recently signed contracts. The Company expects continued sequential growth in co-packing revenue over the next several quarters.

Gross margin2 was 28% in Q2 2024, as compared to 18% in Q2 2023 and (15)% in Q1 2024. The year-over-year and sequential improvement in gross margin2 reflect consolidation of production to the Aurora production facility, improved utilization at the Aurora production facility, and a focus on higher margin channels for the Flow brand.

Flow reported an EBITDA1 Loss of $4.2 million in Q2 2024, as compared to an EBITDA1 Loss of $7.1 million in Q2 2023 and $10.9 million Q1 2024. EBITDA1 Loss relative to Q2 2023 reflects the factors impacting gross margin2 improvement, a $1.9 million decrease to salaries and benefits which is attributable to Flow's recent restructuring and a $1.0 million decrease to general and administrative expenses as the Company reached substantial completion of its operational transformation.

Flow reported an Adjusted EBITDA1 Loss of $3.5 million in Q2 2024, as compared to $6.6 million in Q2 2023 and $9.2 million in Q1 2024. The Adjusted EBITDA1 Loss is attributable to the same factors that impact EBITDA1 Loss, removing stock-based compensation and restructuring charges.

In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts Three months ended April 30 2024 2023 $ $ Net revenue 12,055 13,975 Cost of revenue 8,713 11,502 Gross profit 3,342 2,473 Operating expenses 8,030 10,408 Finance expense, net 2,127 1,873 Restructuring and other costs 299 331 Net loss for the period (7,028 ) (10,130 ) EBITDA1 loss (4,226 ) (7,117 ) Adjusted EBITDA1 loss (3,499 ) (6,642 ) Adjusted net loss (6,301 ) (9,656 ) Gross margin2 28 % 18 %

Three months ended April 30 2024 2023 Consolidated net loss: $ (7,028 ) $ (10,130 ) Finance expense, net 2,127 1,873 Amortization and depreciation 675 1,141 EBITDA1 loss (4,226 ) (7,116 ) Share-based compensation 511 144 Impairment of assets and restructuring 299 331 Loss on option revaluation (83 ) - Adjusted EBITDA1 loss $ (3,499 ) $ (6,641 )

Conference Call Information

Date: June 17, 2024 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Conference ID: 01170 Dial-in: (289) 514-5100 or (800) 717-1738 Webcast: Link Replay: (289) 819-1325 or (888) 660-6264 Passcode: 01170 Available until July 17, 2024

About Flow

Flow is one of the fastest-growing premium water companies in North America. Founded in 2014, Flow's mission since day one has been to reduce environmental impacts by providing sustainably sourced naturally alkaline spring water in a recyclable and up to 75% renewable, plant-based pack. Today, the brand is B-Corp Certified with a best-in-class score of 126.5, offering a diversified line of health and wellness-oriented beverage products: original naturally alkaline spring water and award-winning organic flavours in sizes ranging from 330-ml to 1-litre. All products contain naturally occurring electrolytes and essential minerals and support Flow's overarching purpose to "bring wellness to the world through the positive power of water." Flow beverage products are available at retailers in Canada and the United States, and online at flowhydration.com.

For more information on Flow, please visit Flow's investor relations site at: investors.flowhydration.com.

Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures

This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. We use non-IFRS measures including "Adjusted EBITDA Loss", "Adjusted Net Loss", and "EBITDA Loss".

The Company uses a supplementary financial measure to disclose a financial measure that is not (a) presented in the financial statements and (b) is, or is intended to be, disclosed periodically to depict the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow, that is not a non-IFRS financial measure as detailed above. We use the supplementary financial measure "gross margin".

These non-IFRS and supplementary financial measures are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. We also believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS and supplementary financial measures in the evaluation of issuers. Our management also uses non-IFRS and supplementary financial measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and to determine components of management compensation. For definitions and reconciliations of these non-IFRS measures to the relevant reported measures, please see "How We Assess the Performance of Our Business" and "Selected Consolidated Financial Information" sections of the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis available on sedar.ca and investors.flowhydration.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("Forward-Looking Statements"). The Forward-Looking Statements contained in this press release relate to future events or Flow's future plans, operations, strategy, performance or financial position and are based on Flow's current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions. Such Forward-Looking Statements have been made by Flow in light of the information available to it at the time the statements were made and reflect its experience and perception of historical trends. All statements and information other than historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Such Forward-Looking Statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "should", "could", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "foresee", "believe", "continue", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words and expressions.

Specific Forward-Looking Statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Flow's business strategy or outlook and future growth plans, expectations regarding the elevated pace of revenue growth, potential operational efficiencies to be realized and anticipation of profitability.

Forward-Looking Statements are based on certain expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Flow's control, that could cause actual events, results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in these Forward-Looking Statements. Forward-Looking Statements are provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding Flow and its business, operations, prospects, and risks at a point in time in the context of historical and possible future developments, and the reader is therefore cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-Looking Statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these Forward-Looking Statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the Forward-Looking Statements contained herein are provided as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements as a result of new information or future events, or for any other reason.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as at and for the three and six months ended ended April 30, 2024. Additional information about Flow is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, including the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended October 31, 2023 dated January 29, 2024.

