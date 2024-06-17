PowerBand Solutions Inc.: PowerBand Announces 2023 Annual Financial Results

PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX)(OTC Pink:PWWBF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("PowerBand" "PBX" or the "Company"), a comprehensive e-commerce solution transforming the online experience to lease and finance vehicles, is announcing that it has filed its Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis report for the years ended December 31, 2023, and 2022. These documents may be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased to $975,711 in comparison to Q4/2022 revenue of $2,054,728. The revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily from servicing lease contracts. The Company continues to maintain a disciplined approach to cost management.

Cash on hand at December 31, 2023 was $1,937,182 compared to $10,299,414 as at December 31, 2022.

The Company will be providing shareholders with a corporate update in the near future.

About PowerBand Solutions Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTC Pink, and Frankfurt markets, is a fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. PowerBand's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, and funders. PowerBand's transaction platform is being made available across the United States of America.

For further information, please contact:

Shibu Abraham

Chief Financial Officer and Director

E: info@powerbandsolutions.com

P: 1-866-768-7653

