01 Communique Laboratory, Inc.: 01 Communique to Report Second Quarter 2024 Results and Host a Conference Call on Thursday June 20, 2024

01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-V:ONE)(OTC Pink:OONEF) one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era is scheduled to release financial results for its second quarter 2024 which ended April 30, 2024 before market opens on Thursday June 20, 2024.

Join 01 Communique live at 10:00AM EST (Thursday, June 20, 2024) for an update on the Company's results as well as the business prospects for IronCAP and IronCAP X.

Browser (please cut-and-paste the following link into your browser):

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83272630612?pwd=cEdhZGhRU3BQMjBGOWRlY1dtcjA4dz09

Passcode: ironcap24

Dial-in:

Within Canada (647) 374-4685 or (647) 558-0588

Within the USA (646) 558 8656 or (669) 900 9128

Webinar ID when prompted is 832 7263 0612

Passcode: 046969719

About 01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique (TSX-V: ONE; OTC Pink Sheets: OONEF) has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP product line. IronCAP's technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com.

