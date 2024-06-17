

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's producer prices continued their declining trend in May, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



The producer price index fell 1.0 percent year-over-year in May, following a 0.9 percent drop in April. Prices have been falling since May last year.



The price index for energy supply slumped 17.5 percent annually in June, while those for raw material extraction and industry together increased 0.7 percent.



Domestic market prices were 4.2 percent lower compared to last year, and foreign market prices registered an increase of 1.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, overall producer prices dropped 0.5 percent in May, reversing a 0.8 percent rise in April.



