The global chemical company OQ Chemicals has received the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) Plus for its production site at Bay City, Texas.

The certification marks a significant milestone for the company, which is already certified at its European sites in Monheim, Marl, Oberhausen, and Amsterdam, and can supply corresponding products. ISCC is a globally recognized system focusing on mass balance certifications and aligns with the Circular Economy and the Renewable Energy Directive (RED) of the European Commission. The ISCC Plus certificate strengthens OQ Chemicals' capacity to offer customers the OxBalance product line, a sustainable alternative to its fossil-based portfolio with the same quality and performance.

Dr. Claudia Fischer, Director Global Business Development at OQ Chemicals, emphasizes: "With OxBalance, we offer an extended range of products that reduce environmental impact by utilizing bio-based and renewable feedstock. Looking ahead, we aim to expand our sustainable offerings. By leveraging our expertise and experience gained from ISCC Plus certification at our global production facilities, we support customers in achieving their sustainability goals. We are well positioned to meet the growing demand for sustainable chemical solutions."

Specializing in oxo chemicals like aldehydes, alcohols, carboxylic acids, and acetate esters, OQ Chemicals' Bay City site caters to global market demands. Recent investments in capacity increases and efficiency projects at the site have further strengthened operational capabilities and ensured improved supply security for customers.

About OQ Chemicals

OQ Chemicals (formerly Oxea) is a global manufacturer of Oxo Intermediates and Oxo Performance Chemicals such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These are used to produce high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetic and pharmaceutical products, flavors and fragrances, printing inks, and plastics. OQ Chemicals employs more than 1,400 people worldwide and markets its chemicals in more than 60 countries. The company is part of OQ, an integrated energy company originating in Oman. More information under chemicals.oq.com.

