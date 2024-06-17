ComplyCube Launches Trust Center with the Most Complete Compliance Posture in the Market

LONDON, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplyCube, a RegTech100 global leader in identity verification and compliance solutions, proudly announces the launch of its comprehensive Trust Center. This new initiative emphasizes ComplyCube's unrivaled compliance posture, redefining security and privacy for IDV, KYC, and AML platforms. With over fifty continuously monitored controls, the AI-powered SaaS leads the way in ensuring clients stay ahead of international regulations and standards.

The Trust Center provides real-time updates on security measures, compliance statuses, and operational transparency, empowering clients to meet regulatory requirements confidently and allowing them to view ComplyCube's compliance posture on demand. This platform is engineered to enhance transparency, build trust, and streamline compliance processes for organizations worldwide.

Key Features of the Trust Center:

Real-Time Compliance Dashboard : Live updates on compliance metrics and security statuses.

: Live updates on compliance metrics and security statuses. Comprehensive Resource Hub : Access to essential documents, certifications, and regulatory guidelines.

: Access to essential documents, certifications, and regulatory guidelines. Incident Reporting and Tracking: Full transparency in reporting and monitoring security incidents.

Tarek Nechma, CEO of ComplyCube, remarked, "The launch of the Trust Center marks a pivotal milestone in our mission to build trust at scale and deliver state-of-the-art compliance solutions. This platform will empower our clients to navigate the complexities of regulatory landscapes with confidence."

Non-compliance costs are 2.71 times higher than the costs of maintaining or meeting compliance requirements. Another study indicates that companies with strong compliance programs can reduce incident costs by up to 30%. On top of this, 84% of businesses encounter compliance challenges that can lead to significant financial and reputational damage. ComplyCube's Trust Center aims to further mitigate these risks by providing tools that help businesses maintain and improve their compliance posture.

Mohamed Alsalehi, CTO of ComplyCube, stated, "We design our systems to be compliant by design with the stringent laws and regulations. This proactive approach ensures our clients can meet and exceed compliance requirements effortlessly."

Joshua Dent, Business & Partnerships Manager, added, "The Trust Center showcases ComplyCube's adherence to a multitude of globally recognized standards and data protection regulations. Clients and partners can find answers to many of their data protection questions, view active controls, and request documents to fulfill due diligence. It's fantastic to see this go live following our latest certifications, such as UK DIATF, ISO 9001, PAD Level 2, and ISO 27001:2022 upgrade."

ComplyCube continues to set industry standards with its innovative solutions, and the Trust Center's launch underscores its mission to support businesses in achieving compliance excellence.

For more information about the Trust Center, visit ComplyCube Trust Center.

About ComplyCube

ComplyCube is a leading provider of identity verification and compliance solutions, helping organizations across various sectors secure their operations and meet regulatory requirements. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, ComplyCube delivers reliable and efficient services that empower businesses to thrive in a complex regulatory environment.

About Vanta

Vanta is a leading trust management platform that automates compliance and streamlines security reviews for SaaS businesses. It helps companies manage risk and prove security in real-time, ensuring adherence to global standards and data protection regulations. With Vanta's Trust Center, businesses can efficiently manage compliance processes and demonstrate their commitment to security and trust.

