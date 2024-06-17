Vicinity Motor Corp. Receives Order for Two Vicinity Classic Clean Diesel Buses from the Town of Orangeville, Ontario

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSXV:VMC) ("Vicinity" or the "Company"), a North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, today announced the receipt of a new purchase order from the Corporation of the Town of Orangeville in Ontario, Canada for two (2) Vicinity Classic buses.

Per the terms of the supply agreement, the Town of Orangeville ordered two of the Company's 32-foot Clean-Diesel Vicinity Classic buses for delivery in 2025. The Vicinity buses will service the three active transit bus routes throughout the town of Orangeville. Orangeville is a suburb community of roughly 30,000 people in the greater Toronto area.

"Communities across Canada continue to choose Vicinity to meet their public transport needs, highlighting our solid brand awareness at all levels of government," said Brent Phillips, President of Vicinity Motor Corp. "With over 1,000 of our flagship Vicinity Classic transit buses in operation today, this line remains a solid base for our revenue mix playing an important role in our go-forward market strategy. For communities such as Orangeville, the Vicinity Classic's lower upfront cost and low operating costs make it well-suited for those looking for value and efficient operation.

"Each order is also an opportunity to open the conversation with communities towards either expanding their Vicinity Classic fleets, or considering electrification via our Vicinity Lightning electric transit bus and VMC 1200 Class 3 electric truck. We look forward to working closely with Orangeville to deliver these vehicles early next year," concluded Phillips.

About Vicinity Motor Corp.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSXV:VMC) ("VMC") is a North American supplier of electric vehicles for both public and commercial enterprise use. The Company leverages a dealer network and close relationships with world-class manufacturing partners to supply its flagship electric, CNG and clean-diesel Vicinity buses, as well as the VMC 1200 electric truck to the transit and industrial markets. For more information, please visit www.vicinitymotorcorp.com.

