

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Markets remained cautiously optimistic amidst political uncertainty in Europe that swayed sentiment across markets. Markets also waited for key data releases as well as speeches by Fed officials.



Wall Street Futures are trading directionless. European benchmarks rebounded. Asian shares finished trading on a negative note amidst mixed economic data from China.



Dollar Index is hovering close to the flatline. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices gained on positive demand outlook. Gold prices slipped amidst an uptick in bond yields. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,518.00, down 0.18% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,431.60, up 0.00% Germany's DAX at 18,039.15, up 0.10% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,148.09, up 0.02% France's CAC 40 at 7,529.77, up 0.35% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,863.45, up 0.50% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,074.50, down 2.01% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,700.30, down 0.31% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,015.89, down 0.55% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,936.12, down 0.03%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0717, up 0.16% GBP/USD at 1.2672, down 0.08% USD/JPY at 157.78, up 0.26% AUD/USD at 0.6597, down 0.26% USD/CAD at 1.3742, up 0.05% Dollar Index at 105.54, down 0.01%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.242%, up 0.72% Germany at 2.4015%, up 1.93% France at 3.156%, down 0.57% U.K. at 4.1230%, up 1.53% Japan at 0.924%, down 0.54%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $82.84, up 0.27%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $78.26, up 0.27%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $2,334.70, down 0.61%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $65,886.78, down 1.09% Ethereum at $3,523.77, down 1.09% BNB at $598.05, down 1.48% Solana at $143.74, down 1.06% XRP at $0.497, down 0.04%.



