

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York manufacturing activity contracted at a notably slower rate in the month of June, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday.



The New York Fed said its general business conditions index climbed to a negative 6.0 in June from a negative 15.6 in May, although a negative reading still indicates contraction. Economists had expected the index to rise to a negative 9.0.



Despite the continued contraction in current activity, the New York Fed said optimism about the six-month outlook picked up to its highest level in more than two years.



