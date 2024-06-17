Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2024) - Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV: REVV) (OTCQB: REVVF), a North American owner, operator and developer of renewable energy projects, announced today that it will be presenting at the 2024 Canadian Climate Investor Conference (CCIC), taking place on Tuesday June 25, 2024 at the MaRS Discovery District in Toronto, Ontario.

For a complete agenda of the conference and to register, see the conference website here: https://events.tsx.com/ccic/.

About Revolve Renewable Power Corp.

Revolve was formed in 2012 to capitalize on the growing global demand for renewable power. Revolve develops utility-scale wind, solar and battery storage projects in the US, Canada and Mexico. The Company has a second division, Revolve Renewable Business Solutions which installs and operates sub 20MW "behind the meter" distributed generation (or "DG") assets. Revolve's portfolio includes the following:•Operating Assets: 11MW (net) of operating assets under long term power purchase agreements across Canada and Mexico covering wind, solar, battery storage and hydro generation;•Under Construction: a 3MW CHP project and a 450kWp rooftop solar project that are both under construction and expected to be operational later this year; and•Development: a diverse portfolio of utility scale development projects across the US, Canada and Mexico with a combined capacity of over 3,000MWs as well as a 140MW+ distributed generation portfolio that is under development.Revolve has an accomplished management team with a demonstrated track record of taking projects from "greenfield" through to "ready to build" status and successfully concluding project sales to large operators of utility-scale renewable energy projects. To-date, Revolve has developed and sold over 1,550MW of projects.Going forward, Revolve is targeting 5,000MW of utility-scale projects under development in the US, Canada and Mexico, and in parallel is rapidly growing its portfolio of revenue-generating DG assets

About the Canadian Climate Investor Conference

The Canadian Climate Investor Conference (CCIC), hosted by Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), brings together growth-oriented clean technology and renewable energy companies, and climate conscious investors, to share ideas and discover ways to accelerate the deployment of capital needed to build a more sustainable future for Canadians.

The conference showcases clean technology investments and is designed to help democratize the ability for investors to participate in growing the clean technology ecosystem.

The conference is not for profit. A donation will be made to a non-profit incubator to support the Canadian clean technology ecosystem.

