The new platform creates a hub for measurement.

LoopMe, a leading technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve brand advertising performance, today announced the launch of its Audience and Measurement platform (AMP). This brings together its PurchaseLoop Audiences solution with its measurement solutions tool to create a new platform.

AMP is an end-to-end solution which enables users to run standalone measurement campaigns, generate new bespoke audiences from custom survey questions, as well as select data from LoopMe's DMP to build and export audiences to their preferred DSP.

Advertisers can harness AMP to create custom audiences directly from survey data, which is then scaled via LoopMe's exclusive AI. Exclusive targeting segments can also be utilized, and these can be activated across any platform. From there, measurement and optimization tools allow for tracking of incremental brand-lift and conversions for campaigns of any size while allowing outcomes to be optimized through real-time data access. Finally the consumer and audience insights capabilities allow marketers to better understand consumers via deep demographic and behavioral profile data.

"We're thrilled to finally bring AMP formally to market," said Rob Cukierman, Chief Product Officer at LoopMe. "This has been the culmination of years of work across LoopMe to provide brands, agencies and publishers for the first time with the ability to connect consumer sentiment, brand incrementality measurement and audience insights together in a scalable way across all digital platforms in one self-serve platform."

"We're excited to be leveraging LoopMe's AMP solution within our Olli adtech platform," said David Porter, Head of Ad Sales Research, Data and Insights at Warner Bros. Discovery. "Since the launch of Max, LoopMe has been an invaluable partner as we continue to optimize and scale brand measurement tools and technology across our entire WBD portfolio."

"LoopMe's AMP solution enables us to provide granular CTV brand measurement for campaigns of almost any size and positively shift consumer sentiment and intent, which translates to real sales and market share for our clients," said Rob Christensen, EVP, Global Sales, Vevo.

This announcement follows the appointment of Matthew Pagen, who joins LoopMe as Head of Measurement Sales, bringing rich experience in driving growth across media and advertising. Based in New York, Pagen joins LoopMe after 17 years at Nielsen, most recently as General Manager of Nielsen's Planning, Analytics and Outcomes business. He will be responsible for growing LoopMe's robust Measurement business and report to Chief Revenue Officer, Lisa Coffey.

About LoopMe

LoopMe is a technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve brand advertising performance and outcomes. LoopMe was the first to apply AI to brand advertising and its Intelligent Marketplace, finding solutions to industry challenges that haven't previously been solved. With consumer insights and AI at its core, LoopMe makes brand advertising better, outperforming industry benchmarks for leading global brands. Our vision is to change advertising for the better, by building technology that will redefine brand advertising. LoopMe was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in the UK, with global offices across New York, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Dnipro, Krakow and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.loopme.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240617597982/en/

Contacts:

hello@loopmepr.com