

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies extended losses in the past 24 hours amidst data that showed massive outflows from digital asset investment products over the course of the past week. The boost to the U.S. dollar following the Fed scaling back rate cut expectations as well as raising the inflation forecast likely contributed to the outflows.



Overall crypto market capitalization is currently at $2.4 trillion whereas the six-currency Dollar Index is at 105.54.



At its current trading price of $65,256.30, which is 12 percent below the all-time high, Bitcoin has slipped 2.1 percent overnight and 5.9 percent in the past week. BTC is nevertheless holding on to gains of more than 54 percent in 2024. The top-ranked cryptocurrency ranged between $66,894.84 and $65,426.53 in the past 24 hours.



Ethereum which is trading at $3,495.71, around 29 percent below its all-time high has slipped 2.3 percent overnight and 4.7 percent in the past week. ETH has however gained more than 53 percent in 2024. The top-ranked altcoin ranged between $3,648.09 and $3,491.18 in the past 24 hours.



With a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, Bitcoin dominates more than 54 percent of the overall crypto market. Ethereum which enjoys a market cap of $420 billion follows with a market share of 17.7 percent. Market capitalization of stablecoins aggregates to $163 billion, implying an overall market share of 6.84 percent.



Meanwhile, disappointment over the Fed scaling back rate cut expectations apparently dampened sentiment for digital asset investment products. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday maintained the target range for the Federal funds rate at 5.25 to 5.5 percent for the 7th straight meeting. It hinted at just one rate cut in 2024 and four cuts in 2025. The Fed had at the time of the previous FOMC in March hinted at three rate cuts in 2024.



The CoinShares' Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report showed outflows of $600 million during the week ended June 15 as compared with inflows of $2.04 billion for the week ended June 8. Year-to-date flows dropped to $16.5 billion whereas cumulative AUM declined to $94.2 billion.



Bitcoin products that recorded weekly outflows of $621 billion constituted bulk of the flows. Ethereum-based products recorded inflows of $13.1 million. Short Bitcoin products recorded inflows of $1.8 million. XRP-based products also recorded inflows of $1.1 million.



Of the cumulative AUM of $94.2 billion, more than 77 percent is attributed to Bitcoin products that account for an AUM of $73 billion. Bitcoin's dominance of crypto market is much lower, at around 54 percent. AUM of Ethereum products stood at $14.4 billion. Multi-asset portfolios command assets under management of $4.3 billion. An AUM of $1.2 billion is attributed to Solana-based products and $610 million to Binance-based products.



The provider-wise analysis of flows inter alia shows inflows of $42 million to iShares ETF. Grayscale Investments recorded outflows of $273 million followed by $150 million from Ark 21 Shares and $146 million from Fidelity ETF.



Though year-to-date outflows exceed $18.1 billion, Grayscale Investments still accounts for an AUM of $29.5 billion, which is more than 31 percent of the cumulative AUM of $94.2 billion. iShares commands an AUM of $20 billion, followed by Fidelity that has mobilized assets under management to the tune of $11.2 billion.



The country-wise analysis shows weekly outflows of $565 million from United States. Flows from Switzerland stood at $23.7 million followed by Canada and Sweden that both recorded outflows of $15 million each. Germany however recorded inflows of $174 million.



Of the cumulative AUM of $94.2 billion, $73.8 million or 78 percent is in United States. Canada and Switzerland follow with AUM of $4.8 billion. Germany accounts for an AUM of $4.2 billion followed by Sweden with an AUM of $3.4 billion.



