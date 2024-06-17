

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As part of its comprehensive effort to end serious close calls, the Federal Aviation Administration is working with airports across the United States to reduce the risk of vehicle and pedestrian deviations on the airfield as travel picks up this summer.



It is during warm weather that more flights operate and increased runway construction and maintenance at commercial and general aviation airports take place. This raises the risk of unauthorized vehicles and pedestrians entering the runways and creating the potential for vehicle/pedestrian deviations.



FAA said that as part of its commitment to safety, the agency sent airport directors refreshed training materials on vehicle/pedestrian deviations. The video emphasizes the need to improve procedures on the airfield and to enhance situational awareness of critical airport changes, construction, safety-area boundaries, airport-specific hotspots, and to use clear and concise communication with the control tower or other aircraft and surface vehicles.



Situational awareness is also enhanced with the use of technologies like Vehicle Movement Area Transponders and Runway Incursion Warning Systems.



'With a busy summer travel season already underway, we are always looking for ways to improve safety across all airport operations,' said FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker.



Last year, the number of vehicle/pedestrian deviations more than doubled over a four-month period, from 14 in April to 32 by August.



FAA said it has taken some additional initiatives that help protect the traveling public from serious?close calls.



It has installed ASDE-X or ASSC at 44 of the nation's busiest commercial airports, and installed Approach Runway Verification in 13 control towers and will deploy ARV at other facilities across the nation throughout the rest of the year and into 2025.



The federal aviation authority will install the Surface Awareness Initiative system at Austin-Bergstrom, Indianapolis, Nashville and Dallas Love Field airports this summer and at scores of other airports by the end of 2025. It will install Runway Incursion Devices at five airports for an operational evaluation before the end of this year and deploy them to 74 airports beginning in 2025.



