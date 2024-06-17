Asset Marketing Services, LLC: AMS is Official Distributor for the Fairmont Collection Reserve+

An Extraordinary Hoard of Vintage Gold Coins Over a Century Old

EAGAN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2024 / Asset Marketing Services (AMS), one of the largest direct-to-consumer retailers of collectible coins, announces a world exclusive release, a selection of vintage $20 Gold Liberty Double Eagle Coins from the Fairmont Collection Reserve+, a special subset of the Fairmont Collection-which is an immense hoard of U.S. vintage gold coins. The Reserve+ has been meticulously curated to include only the highest quality gold coins, with the greatest luster and exceptional beauty.

Fairmont Reserve+ $20 Liberty

Customers immediately embraced the initial release of $5 and $10 Gold Liberty coins from the Fairmont Collection Reserve+, creating a tremendous level of buzz and excitement.

Each of the $20 Gold Liberty Eagle coins in this release was graded by the esteemed Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) and has earned the coveted PCGS "+" designation-which means it has outstanding eye appeal and ranks in the top 30% of quality for the grade.

These exceptional coins come encased in museum-quality slabs, displaying a black custom label that signifies their inclusion in The Fairmont Collection Reserve+, housed in a custom logo presentation case.

$20 Gold Liberty coins, designed by the 4th Chief Engraver of the U.S. Mint James Longacre, spanned nearly six decades of striking. The obverse features a profile portrait of Liberty, her hair pulled back with tresses falling behind her neck, wearing a coronet inscribed "LIBERTY," surrounded by 13 stars representing the 13 original states. The reverse design features a heraldic eagle holding a double ribbon inscribed with "E Pluribus Unum," with an olive branch and arrows in its claws, protecting a shield that represents the nation. Above the Eagle, 13 stars are arranged as a halo, together with a semi-circle of rays.

At the time, these $20 Gold Liberty coins were the largest denomination U.S. coins struck for circulation, and since $20 was a significant sum of money in the late 1800s, few of these U.S. gold coins ever circulated, and instead were used extensively by merchants and in banks.

"I'm extremely excited we are able to offer these quality vintage gold coins that have been well preserved for well over a century from the Fairmont Collection Reserve+. It is a testament to what AMS does best: distributing world-class precious metal coins into the U.S. market. Given the legacy of these historic U.S. gold coins, along with their quality and scarcity, we are confident this will inspire and delight our customers," said Ted Smetana, Chief Commercial Officer at AMS.

AMS has worldwide exclusivity on all the gold coins from the Fairmont Collection Reserve+.

About Asset Marketing Services

Since 1984, AMS has provided collectors, history buffs and others with the finest numismatic and collectible coin products ranging from modern U.S. Mint releases to ancient coins dating back more than 2,000 years.

